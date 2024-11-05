Superior Trucking Payroll Service Announces October 2024 Driver Pay Index Of 127.68

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Driver Pay 2020-Present

October 2024 Driver Pay Index hits 127.68, up from September's 121.39. Visit truckingpayroll/dpi to explore trends in trucking compensation.

- Mike RitzemaGRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Superior Trucking Payroll Service is excited to announce the release of its October 2024 Driver Pay Index (DPI), which has climbed to 127.68. This marks a notable increase over September's DPI of 121.39, demonstrating a seasonal trend that often sees October wages rise after Labor Day.The DPI is a proprietary metric created by Superior Trucking Payroll Service to track changes in driver compensation across the trucking industry. This increase of over 5 points aligns with historical patterns, as the October index has shown a 4-5% increase over September for the past four years. These regular shifts reflect adjustments in pay that trucking companies often make to meet increased seasonal demand, along with regulatory requirements and holiday impacts.“As driver wages continue to be a critical component of operational costs, the Driver Pay Index gives fleet owners, managers, and drivers a clear snapshot of pay trends across the industry,” said Mike Ritzema, President of Superior Trucking Payroll Service.“October's numbers once again show a rise that we've come to expect this time of year, particularly as we approach the busy holiday season.”Superior Trucking Payroll Service's DPI provides key insights for trucking companies and drivers, offering an unbiased, data-driven look at industry pay trends. By understanding these shifts, companies can better plan for payroll and drivers can gain valuable information on the overall health of the job market.To learn more about the Driver Pay Index and to access the latest data, visit truckingpayroll/dpi .For media inquiries, please contact: ...

