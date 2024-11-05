Declutter This Fall: Donate Gently Used Items To Goodwill

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Clean Out, Give Back, and Help the Community Thrive

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the leaves change color and the cooler air signals the arrival of fall, many households are turning their attention to seasonal cleanouts. This year, Goodwill Industries encourages individuals and families to embrace the spirit of giving by donating gently used items during their fall decluttering efforts. By donating to Goodwill, you not only free up space in your home but also support job training programs and services that help individuals in the community.Why Donate During a Fall Cleanout?Fall is the perfect time to clean out closets, garages, and storage spaces. Whether someone is swapping out summer wardrobes, making room for new purchases, or simply decluttering, Goodwill offers a simple and impactful solution for unwanted items. Instead of discarding them, consider giving gently used clothing, household goods, electronics, and furniture a second life by donating them to Goodwill .How Donations Make a DifferenceEvery item donated to Goodwill helps create opportunities for people to gain valuable skills and find meaningful work. Goodwill's mission is to provide individuals with training and resources to overcome obstacles to employment, such as disabilities, lack of education, or limited work experience. By donating gently used items, you contribute to this mission, helping your neighbors achieve financial independence and self-sufficiency.What to DonateGoodwill accepts a wide variety of items, and fall is a great time to donate items that no longer serve a purpose in your home, including:Gently used clothing, shoes, and accessoriesHousehold goods and kitchenwareSmall appliances and electronicsFurniture and home décorBooks, toys, and gamesGoodwill makes it easy to donate with convenient drop-off locations . Check with your local Goodwill for guidelines on what can be donated and find a location near you.An Easy Way to Help the CommunityNot only does donating to Goodwill during your fall cleanout help you create a more organized home, but it also helps people in your local community find jobs and build brighter futures. When you declutter this season, consider the impact of your donations - they help individuals overcome barriers and access training and support services that lead to economic independence.Donating is also an environmentally conscious decision. By giving new life to items that still have value, you help reduce waste and contribute to a more sustainable community.About Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & PhiladelphiaFounded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit .

