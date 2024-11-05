Grand Opening: The Greater Danbury, CT Area's Largest Self-Storage Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dSA Capital LLC and Extra Space Storage are excited to announce the grand opening of its newest self-storage facility in Brookfield, CT, located less than half a mile from the Danbury city limits. The state-of-the-art, four-story building spans 110,000 square feet, making it the largest single-building self-storage facility in the greater Danbury area.

Conveniently situated at the bustling intersection of Candle Lake Road, Federal Road, and Grays Bridge Road, the facility is easily accessible via Exit 11 on Super Route 7. The area is a prominent retail hub, home to major national brands such as Costco, Home Depot, Raymour & Flanigan, BJ's, and Kohl's, as well as Stew Leonard's and the newly opened Big Y supermarket.

The facility features 810 storage units, including 57 highly desirable drive-up units, with sizes up to 10' x 30'. It is climate-controlled, ensuring cool temperatures in the summer and warmth in the winter. The building's exterior design is modern and visually appealing, with soft gray and white facades accented by Extra Space's signature wasabi green panels, trim, and overhead doors.

REIT managing over 3,800 facilities nationwide, will brand, operate, and manage this location. Visit extraspace to learn more about renting a unit at this property.

The development team is led by de Stefanis & Associates of White Plains, NY. Founded in 1958 and currently headed by President Carl de Stefanis, P.E., the company has a long history of successful projects, including warehouses, office buildings, and banking facilities in the New York City metropolitan area.

