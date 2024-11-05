Telangana Moves To Auction Vacant Flats, Plots To Increase Revenue Collection

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Nov 5 (KNN) In a significant move to enhance state revenue, the Cabinet subcommittee on resource mobilisation has approved the auction of unoccupied residential units and vacant plots.

The decision, focusing primarily on unutilised flats under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme, came during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The subcommittee, which convened on Monday, reviewed ongoing auction processes of open plots under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department's jurisdiction.

Officials were instructed to expedite these proceedings to maximise potential revenue generation.

Addressing ongoing legal challenges, Vikramarka acknowledged that several land parcels face litigation from private parties.

He proposed establishing a specialised committee, to be headed by the Finance department's special chief secretary, to resolve disputes related to joint venture assets and optimise their revenue potential.

The Deputy Chief Minister also revealed plans to relocate pollution-generating industries from Hyderabad to areas beyond the Outer Ring Road, responding to requests from industry owners.

In line with this initiative, he directed officials to accelerate the development of MSME industrial parks across all constituencies, aiming to facilitate the relocation process while promoting industrial development.

(KNN Bureau)