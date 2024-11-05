GAFI Eager To Collaborate With OECD To Boost Sustainable Investment, Support Entrepreneurship: El-Hawary

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Dalia El-Hawary, Deputy Executive Director of Egypt's General Authority for and Free Zones (GAFI), expressed the Authority's commitment to enhancing Egypt's investment climate and supporting initiatives aimed at positioning Egypt as a premier investment destination, during her participation in the OECD Investment Committee held in Paris from 4 to 7 November.

El-Hawary expressed GAFI's eagerness to deepen its collaboration with the OECD in several areas like economic policy development, sustainable investment promotion, entrepreneurship support, linking SMEs to global value chains, capacity building, and organizing workshops and training programs to facilitate knowledge exchange among investment stakeholders.















In her speech at the“Shaping the Future” session, El-Hawary reaffirmed that GAFI, operating under the Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation, is dedicated to realizing Egypt's Vision 2030. She emphasized that this will be achieved through a comprehensive strategy focused on creating an investor-friendly environment, attracting foreign direct investment, bolstering Egypt's global competitiveness, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

El-Hawary outlined GAFI's five-pillar strategy, which aims to attract and promote investment in priority sectors, streamline procedures and digitize services, develop GAFI's institutional framework, support entrepreneurship, and establish GAFI as the central hub for investment information, providing comprehensive data to help investors make optimal decisions.

She further highlighted Egypt's economic goals, including increasing private sector participation to account for 65% of total investments by 2030, targeting an annual GDP growth rate of 6.5%, and raising export values to $145bn. In addition, Egypt seeks to enhance financial and monetary stability and advance regulatory reforms.



