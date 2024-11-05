Regulators Approve Duke Energy Florida's Request To Lower Rates In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



A 1,000 kWh residential customer bill will decrease by $9.77 beginning in January Bills will be impacted by the company's storm cost recovery later in 2025

Today, the Florida Public Service Commission approved Duke Florida's request to lower rates and decrease customer bills in January 2025 as part of an annual adjustment for the cost of used to generate electricity at the company's power plants, as well as other clause adjustments.



Typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) will see a decrease of $9.77 on their January 2025 bill when compared to December 2024. Commercial and industrial customers will see bill decreases ranging from 5.1% to 11.1%, though the specific impact will vary depending on several factors.

"Duke Energy Florida is thankful for the opportunity to offer our customers this much-needed break after recent hurricanes devastated many of their homes, businesses and communities," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "While we're still assessing cost of the company's response to those storms, we want to remind our customers that we'll always prioritize affordability – even as we work to develop a smarter, stronger electric grid – and maintain the same high level of service they expect and deserve."

With this approval, Duke Energy Florida will continue making electric grid improvements consistent with its storm protection plan to enhance security, reliability and resiliency in 2025 and beyond. These rates also include the company's annual fuel, capacity, energy conservation and environmental compliance clause costs.

However, it should be noted the company anticipates filing storm cost recovery for hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton in December 2024, which will impact rates as early as March 2025.



Duke Energy Florida provides financial assistance, including flexible billing programs and the Share the Light Fund , for customers in need. To learn more, customers can call the Customer Care phone number listed on their bills or visit

duke-energy/HereToHelp .

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.



Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities

serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.



Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.



More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.



Media contact: Ana Gibbs

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

