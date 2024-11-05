Craftercms And TAI Solutions Announce Partnership To Accelerate Digital Transformation For Enterprises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CrafterCMS is an open source, headless content management system for major enterprises and scaling startups.

New partnership brings headless content management solutions and services to meet the rapidly changing needs of modern enterprises

- Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterCMS

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CrafterCMS, the leading open-source headless content management system (CMS) platform for major enterprises, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with TAI Solutions, a global expert in enterprise digital transformation and IT services. This partnership aims to provide organizations with innovative solutions that accelerate their digital transformation journey through modern content management and digital experience solutions.

The collaboration between CrafterCMS and TAI Solutions will focus on delivering tailor-made solutions for enterprises seeking a flexible, scalable, and intuitive content management system to drive their digital initiatives. By leveraging CrafterCMS's novel Git-based headless CMS architecture and its unique support for DevContentOps processes, combined with TAI Solutions' deep expertise in enterprise-level IT implementation and services, the partnership promises to bring unparalleled value to businesses looking to streamline content creation, management, and delivery across a wide variety of digital experience solutions.

“We are excited to partner with TAI Solutions to help enterprises in Italy benefit from the productivity gains of modern content management,” said Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterCMS.“Together, we will deliver innovative, high-performance and ultra-secure solutions that empower businesses to better engage with their audiences and drive bottom line results.”

TAI Solutions, known for its ability to design and implement robust digital solutions across industries, views this partnership as a natural extension of its mission to drive enterprise success in an increasingly digital world.

“Partnering with CrafterCMS allows us to bring even more innovative digital solutions to our clients,” said Paolo Brega, Head of Business Development at TAI Solutions.“With the capabilities of CrafterCMS, we can offer flexible, headless content management technology that adapts to the rapidly changing needs of modern enterprises and drives both content author and developer team productivity.”

This new partnership will enable both companies to collaborate on joint projects, bringing innovative content solutions to market while supporting businesses' efforts to scale and adapt to the demands of digital transformation.

For more information on the partnership and how it can benefit your business, visit CrafterCMS's website and TAI Solutions' website .

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS is an open-source, Git-based headless CMS that helps enterprises deliver personalized, multi-channel digital experiences with speed, flexibility, and scalability. Built for content teams and developers alike, CrafterCMS offers a future-proof solution for content-centric digital experience management.

About TAI Solutions

TAI Solutions is a global provider of IT services and digital transformation solutions, offering expertise in enterprise IT systems, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and more. With a focus on innovation and client success, TAI Solutions helps organizations navigate the complexities of digital transformation with tailored services and cutting-edge technologies.



Mike Vertal

CrafterCMS

+1 703-570-5185

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.