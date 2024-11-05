Alt.Ai Sponsors And Speaks At Human Resource Agent Summit 2024: Agent Survival Hosted By Bungeishunju

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

alt sponsors and speaks at Human Resource Agent Summit 2024: Agent Survival hosted by BungeishunjuーDecline or Rebirth? The Dawn of the“Warring Agents Period” Brought About by Generative AI

Decline or Rebirth? The Dawn of the“Warring Agents Period” Brought About by Generative AI

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alt Inc. ( , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is sponsoring and speaking at the Human Resource Agent Summit 2024 -Agent Survival- Decline or Rebirth? The Dawn of the“Warring Agents Period” Brought About by Generative AI, an event hosted by Bungeishunju Ltd. (head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Masayuki Iikubo). The hybrid event will be held from 14:00 to 18:00 on Tuesday, November 19th.The summit will serve as a forum for discussing and exploring how to realize high-quality agents and services in the rapidly changing recruitment industry, as well as creating new value through the use of AI technology in HR.Of particular note is the announcement of a new project: alt Agent Team. From the agents who participate on the day, the first batch of members of the alt Agent Team will be selected to introduce the industry-first initiative described below.Application URL:As the number of recruitment companies and agencies continues to rise in Japan, an approach that emphasizes quantity over quality-providing an endless supply of information to both companies and candidates-is widespread. As a result, recruitment activities are often carried out without sufficient assessment of the candidate's aptitude or whether they match the company culture, raising concerns over a decline in the quality and credibility of recruitment agents. Given this situation, a new framework is needed to ensure that recruitment referrals provide a high level of satisfaction for both companies and candidates.The theme of the summit is "Agent Survival," reconsidering the value of recruitment agents in the age of generative AI and the role they play in the growth of Japanese companies. Through its participation in the summit, alt will offer insight on how generative AI can pave the way for the future of recruitment agents. We'll also aim to create an opportunity to increase the value of the recruitment agent market, leveraging our unique position as a leader in the generative AI industry.In addition, a new project called "alt Agent Team" will be announced at this summit. This project is an industry-first attempt to pay agents 500,000 to 1 million yen per month plus stock options. The first generation of members of the alt agent team will be selected from the agents who participate on the day of the summit, and we look forward to creating new value together with them.With the rise of generative AI, every industry and sector is expected to enter a period of upheaval, and HR agents in particular will need to have solid skills and vision. Based on already-released case studies of generative AI use in the HR field, alt will support each individual living in the "Agent Warring States Period." Please join us for this valuable opportunity to discover the future of the HR industry and the opportunity to increase market value. We recommend applying early as spots are limited.【Event Summary】Date: Tuesday, 11 November, 14:00-18:00Venue: Hybrid event, held both in person and onlineParticipating venue: Bungeishunju Head Office Hall (3-23 Kioicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)Online participation: Zoom webinarEligibility: People working at recruitment agencies and company executives, executive management, heads of human resources departments, heads of corporate planning departments, etc.*Due to limited seating, we may refuse participation to non-eligible customers.Capacity: 70 people in person / 500 people onlineAdmission: Free (pre-registration required)Organizer: Bungeishunju Ltd.Co-Organizer: alt Inc. (Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market)Application Benefits: Applicants can watch the archive for two weeks.Visitor benefits: All visitors to the venue will receive a free copy of "Future Scenarios for the Human Resources Industry: Reading from the 100-Year History of Recruitment."To register, please visit:For details on speakers, programs, and more, please check the application website above.We look forward to your participation.■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, AI Call Center, and CLONEdev, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept). At alt, we strive to create an environment where all employees can grow and thrive, regardless of region, race, gender, or age, bringing diverse experiences and values together to create new possibilities.We are recruiting various types of personnel.Please apply atOr feel free to contactAkira Fukumoto (Recruitment and Human Resources)e-mail: ...

