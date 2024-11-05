PHILZ COFFEE KICKS OFF A SEASON OF GRATITUDE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New and returning winter beverages give back to Food 4 Farmers

Philz Coffee launches its winter menu today, bringing back two fan favorites - the beloved Gratitude blend and Winter Bliss coffee - and introducing two new cold brew beverages.

The return of the Gratitude blend marks the start of the giving season and Philz Coffee's annual fundraiser for Food 4 Farmers , a nonprofit that partners with coffee-farming communities in Latin America to cultivate a food-secure future and put nutritious food on the table year-round.

Philz Coffee has partnered with Food 4 Farmers for almost a decade and has donated nearly $600,000 to help provide sustainable food solutions for over 1,000 farming families.

"Thanks to the support from our loyal partners like Philz Coffee, countless farming families have profoundly benefited from our efforts," said Food 4 Farmers Director and co-founder Marcela Pino. "We are incredibly grateful for our longstanding partnership with Philz Coffee, which helps us provide food assistance to Latin American farmers who grow coffee that is enjoyed throughout the world."

Philz Coffee will donate a portion of proceeds from all four winter menu items:



Gratitude blend: Created in 2020 to thank customers and team members for their support through a tough year, this blend has notes of toasted walnut, caramel and dried citrus. Customers can enjoy Gratitude hot or iced in-store or bring a bag home to enjoy all season long.

Winter Bliss: This creamy Ghirardelli® mocha is made with the Gratitude blend and holiday spices.

New - Spiced Gratitude Cold Brew: Gratitude blend is steeped overnight with spices to craft this refreshing holiday cold brew. New - Winter Bliss Cold Brew: Philz's refreshing new take on its popular Winter Bliss incorporates Spiced Gratitude cold brew into this creamy Ghirardelli® mocha.

"The two new winter cold brews showcase our commitment to crafting memorable drink experiences for our guests," said Philz Coffee Vice President of Marketing Jessica Mitchell. "Our partnership with Food 4 Farmers gives them even more reason to come in all season long and enjoy our entire winter lineup."

While in Philz stores, customers can check out new seasonal Philz merchandise launching on Nov. 15. The collection will include a cozy embroidered crew neck sweatshirt, a seasonal 100% cotton T-shirt and a sleek gray Miir tumbler featuring the Philz logo.



Philz Coffee's winter lineup is available at its 70-plus locations in California and Chicago. To find a location, visit philzcoffee/locations . To learn more about Food 4 Farmers, visit .

About Philz Coffee

Founded in 2003 in San Francisco, Philz Coffee specializes in customized blends made from sustainably sourced green coffee beans from around the world and skillfully roasted at its Oakland roasting facility. Today, Philz Coffee is the largest independent third-wave coffee brand in the United States and has over 70 stores across California and Chicago. Philz Coffee has remained committed to its mission to Better Days for everyone, every day, through community and high-quality coffee handcrafted one cup at a time. Philz Coffee can be purchased at Philz locations, in select grocery stores and online and is also available in Philz K-Cup® pods.

To learn more about Philz Coffee and find the nearest location, visit philzcoffee .

Media Contact:

Kayla Limon

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Philz Coffee

