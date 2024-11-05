Oomnitza Recognized As One Of The Information's 50 Most Promising Startups Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Modern Asset Management Solution Unlocks the Power of Investments

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oomnitza , the enterprise-grade modern Information Asset Management (ITAM) platform, was named one of The Information's

50 Most Promising Startups of 2024 . This list includes the modern technology companies identified as the most valuable in their categories based on current revenues, business models, and growth prospects. Oomnitza placed in the "Top SaaS & Security Startups" category and was the only ITAM vendor named. This underscores Oomnitza's commitment to empowering businesses to maximize the value of their technology investments, enabling companies to achieve their revenue goals.

"Businesses today recognize visibility, trust, and predictability are imperative for success," said Robert Potter, chief executive officer of Oomnitza. "Oomnitza's visibility enables businesses to define a clear line-of-sight on how IT investments directly contribute to profitability and business success throughout the asset life cycle."

Oomnitza's modern ITAM platform seamlessly integrates with an organization's existing infrastructure and provides high data integrity and trust, full visibility into the asset life cycle, and leveraging predictable intelligence that drives core business decisions. The platform is purpose-built to leverage asset-centric visibility in real time, leveraging AI and enabling automated workflows for the entire asset life cycle. Oomnitza is empowering IT organizations with evidence of technology's impact on the business.

"Our modern ITAM platform collects data, normalizes it, enriches content, deduplicates, and writes back," added Potter. "This instills confidence in IT's ability to deliver the required services to support business outcomes and customer success. Our customers value Oomnitza because they value high data integrity and trust, full visibility into the asset life cycle, and leveraging predictable intelligence that drives core business decisions."

Being recognized as part of The Information's 50 Most Promising Startups of 2024 adds to a series of successes that underscore Oomnitza's growth and momentum. Oomnitza has been named to Gartner® Market Guide for Hardware Asset Management (HAM) Tools, Gartner® Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms, the Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Platform Conductor (DPC) Tools, and G2's High Performer Enterprise, Best Support Enterprise, Users Love Us, among others. Oomnitza's continued success reflects its commitment to visibility, trust, and predictability as imperative for business success.

About Oomnitza

Oomnitza

accelerates workforce performance through optimized technology asset management. Its Enterprise Technology Management platform breaks down silos by seamlessly connecting IT, security, procurement, and business systems to create a single source of truth for physical and digital technology. Customers consistently praise three key aspects: intuitive usability, powerful automation capabilities, and unmatched data accuracy. By providing clear visibility and control across your entire technology landscape, Oomnitza helps businesses operate more efficiently and scale with confidence.

