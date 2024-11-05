Da Bored Book Launches Nationwide, Offering 70 Fun Activities To Keep Kids Off Screens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover of Da Bored Book: At-Home Edition, featuring 70 fun and interactive activities for kids ages 6-10.

Da Bored offers 70 scratch-off activities to keep kids ages 6-10 entertained and off screens, featuring fun challenges, crafts, and games. Available now.

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Parents across the nation can look forward to an innovative new way to keep their children entertained and off screens with the launch of Da Bored Book. This unique scratch-off activity book is packed with 70 creative and engaging tasks designed to keep kids entertained without digital devices. Each page offers a fun new challenge, making it an exciting and interactive way for children to explore their creativity.Da Bored Book offers a fresh approach to reducing screen time for children ages 6-10. With activities ranging from science experiments, games, and mazes to craft projects and drawing prompts, the book provides endless hours of entertainment using just a few household items. The scratch-off format adds an element of surprise, ensuring kids never know what's coming next-creating excitement with every new task. Parents appreciate that the activities are designed to be both educational and fun, offering a mix of physical and mental challenges that keep children engaged.Originally handmade by creator Kirsten Priest for her younger siblings, Da Bored Book has quickly gained popularity. After seeing the joy and creativity it inspired in her family, Kirsten decided to expand the book for a broader audience. Designed to encourage hands-on play and reduce reliance on screens, Da Bored Book has become a favorite among parents who are looking for new ways to keep their children entertained without the need for constant digital distractions.With over 7 million views on social media, Da Bored Book is already a viral sensation. Parents love the simplicity and variety of activities, offering kids the chance to explore, create, and enjoy quality time away from screens. The book has earned glowing feedback from early users, who praise its ability to turn everyday household items into creative projects and games.Da Bored Book is now available for purchase at and on Amazon starting November 15.

