Heating Season Begins Across Ukraine, Except In Kherson Region Due To Warm Weather PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Denys Shmyhal announced on November 5 that the heating season has begun in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of Kherson, where warmer weather persists.

This announcement was made during a meeting and shared via on Shmyhal's Telegram channel, as reported by Ukrinform.

"In all regions of Ukraine, the heating season has started, except in Kherson, where relatively warm weather still prevails. All communities and regions are 100% prepared for winter. Currently, 83% of all heating are operational, providing heat to 70% of residential buildings and over 80% of schools, hospitals, and kindergartens," said Shmyhal.

He added that relevant ministries and agencies are actively monitoring the situation, working closely with local authorities to ensure readiness. Shmyhal assured that Ukraine has sufficient energy resources for the upcoming winter, with gas reserves in underground storage sufficient for residential consumers, district heating, and public institutions.

intoitthe

"In forming these reserves, we accounted for the needs of decentralized gas generation facilities. This will be the second consecutive heating season where we will rely solely on Ukrainian gas," the Prime Minister emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Pension Fund of Ukraine has recalculated housing subsidies for the 2024/2025 heating season.