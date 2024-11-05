(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian leaders continue to prioritize the Donetsk front; Russian forces have advanced in several areas in the southern part of the region, while Moscow continues to recruit a large number of to support its operations in Ukraine.

this information comes from the UK of Defense

The intelligence update indicates that Russian troops have seized control of several small towns and have advanced up to 9 km in some areas of Donetsk region over the past week. Analysts suggest that these successes follow Russia gaining control of Vuhledar in early October 2024.

Additionally, in southern Donetsk region, Russian forces captured the town of Hirnyk and claim to have seized Kurakhivka. About 15 kilometers southeast of Pokrovsk, the Russia seized the town of Selydove, which likely further enhances Russia's ability to threaten the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Russia continues to prioritize the southern Donetsk front, maintaining a favorable force ratios in this sector, which partly explains the increased pace of Russian offensive operations, according to analysts.

"Despite heavy personnel losses, Russia continues to recruit in high numbers to sustaint its operations in southern Ukraine," the report states.

As previously reported, on November 4, Russian forces carried out 1,791 shellings in Donetsk region, damaging two civilian facilities.