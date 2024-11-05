Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Air, Ground Attacks On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The Israeli forces on Tuesday launched a new wave of air and ground on a chain of Lebanese villages and towns in the south and east of the war-hammered country.

The public emergency operations room of the of Health said in a statement three people died in an air strike on Hor-Taala, two others met the same fate in Talya in eastern Lebanon.

The official National News Agency said the strike on Talya, where one person was also wounded, was carried out with a drone, targeting a car.

Farther south of the eastern plain, the occupation warplanes raided the market town of Mashghara, the main road between the villages of Sohmor and Yohmor and a location between Yohmor and Zillaya.

These villages are located in the Western Beqaa Valley, the southeastern sector of the lush plain, located between Lebanon's central and eastern mountain ridges.

In southern Lebanon, three people suffered injuries in an air raid on Al-Shabreeh town. Elsewhere, artillery volleys, unleashed by the occupation forces, entrenched in the frontier region, targeted districts in the key town of Al-Khiam.

Other air strikes carried out today targeted Deir Antar, Kafra, Al-Shihabiya, Juwayya and outskirts of Al-Kharayeb town.

In a separate report, the NNA announced that the occupation forces that have recently advanced into southern Lebanese territories have blown up to 40,000 houses.

It indicated that the demolishing targeted a cluster of villages located along the long line between the coastal town of Al-Naquora to the fringes of Al-Khiam town, deep in the southeast of the country.

The Mediterranean country, since September 23, has been witnessing fierce strikes by the occupation forces, inflicting wide scale destruction in the south, Beirut's southern suburbs, eastern and southeastern Lebanon.

Thousands of people have been killed, maimed or injured in the occupation attacks and some 1.2 million people have been forced to flee their houses in the targeted regions. (end)

