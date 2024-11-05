Kuwaiti Sadu Society Holds Seminar On Intangible Cultural Heritage At UNESCO

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Otaibi

PARIS, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Sadu Society held a seminar, Tuesday, on shared intangible cultural heritage and its protection as part of the "Arab Week" held at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters.

In a statement to KUNA, Head of the Sadu Society, Sheikha Bibi Duaij Al-Jaber stressed THE importance of participating in this Arab cultural event, which carries significant intellectual burden and serves as a means to convey the richness of Arab culture through its diverse heritage.

The society is keen to participate in such cultural activities, which aim to foster mutual dialogue between cultures and peoples, and through which experiences can be shared to develop new partnerships at all levels, she said.

She also praised the "outstanding" role of the Arab Group at UNESCO in coordinating and working to highlight the rich Arab cultural heritage through initiatives like these in international forums, shedding light on cultural and heritage work to elevate and develop culture and preserve heritage.

"In light of globalization, the technological and information revolution, the need to revitalize our cultural uniqueness and benefit from it in contemporary community development is becoming more prominent," she added.

She also revealed the society's future plans and the milestones it aims to achieve in preserving and immortalizing this craft, with the goal of introducing it globally, as it carries unique meanings rooted in historical diversity.

Arab Week at UNESCO, which takes place over two days, November 4-5, includes several cultural and artistic events. This event initiated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and organized by the Arab Group at UNESCO for the first time in the history of Arab cooperation with UNESCO.

The UNESCO recognized the Sadu Society as a non-governmental advisory organization during the ninth General Assembly of the States Parties to the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage two years ago. (end)

