Brandstar Entertainment Is Proud To Announce The Acquisition Of The National Television Series, Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew

The Highly Regarded TV Series to Complement BrandStar's Existing Entertainment Line-up

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024

BrandStar Entertainment , a wholly-owned division of BrandStar , announces the of Uncensored with Dr. Drew , a cutting-edge, national television series focusing on making us healthier, better, and stronger in all aspects of our lives.

Dr. Drew Pinsky, better known as Dr. Drew, is a dynamic force in and medicine, blending passion, expertise, and charisma to captivate audiences across the globe. With over 30 years of experience, he's become a trusted name synonymous with real talk and life-changing advice. From his breakout on the legendary Loveline, where his fearless approach to relationships and mental health made him a household name, to his game-changing work on Celebrity Rehab, to Teen Mom and his hit podcast, Ask Dr. Drew, Dr. Drew has consistently delivered raw, unfiltered conversations that resonate deeply. Whether on his frequent, late-night talk show appearances, or as a contributor on network news shows, his magnetic presence on television and radio has positioned him as a media powerhouse who commands attention while making complex issues relatable.

Dr. Drew's signature style, equal parts authority and approachability, has redefined how people think about wellness. Whether he's guiding people on how to transform their lives through nutrition, relationships, or how to kick the habit of addiction, he always knows what to say.

"Dr. Drew and I are elated to be joining BrandStar and their family of television shows. This partnership presents an exciting opportunity for us to connect with an even broader audience and together, we're committed to delivering programming that not only entertains but also educates and empowers our viewers," said Orlando J. Espinosa, Executive Producer of Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew. "We are eager to collaborate with the talented team at BrandStar and their cutting-edge infrastructure. We are confident that this new chapter will be one filled with inspiration, growth, and shared success to take the series to new heights."

BrandStar Entertainment is renowned for its award-winning television shows airing on Lifetime television and numerous syndicated outlets, offers companies of all sizes unparalleled opportunities to forge stronger connections with their audiences. The addition of the award-winning program complements BrandStar Entertainment's existing health-centric properties,

Behind the Mystery and Access Health further solidifying the company's commitment to offering empowering and informative health content to a diverse audience.



"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Drew and his show to the BrandStar Entertainment family," said Nicole Oropesa, President of BrandStar Entertainment. "Dr. Drew's unparalleled expertise, passion for helping people, and ability to engage audiences aligns perfectly with our mission of creating purpose-driven content that informs, engages, and empowers viewers in new and dynamic ways. This acquisition not only strengthens our portfolio but also allows us to offer compelling and impactful programming that resonates with viewers across a wide spectrum. We're excited for the future of this collaboration and the incredible value it will bring to our audience."

By combining Health Uncensored's expertise in entertainment production with BrandStar's prowess in marketing and brand strategy, the partnership aims to develop captivating content that resonates with diverse audiences. This collaboration will focus on producing high-quality shows and campaigns that not only entertain but also promote brand messaging effectively. Together, they will explore new platforms and technologies to reach and engage viewers, creating a dynamic synergy that enhances both companies' portfolios and drives mutual growth.

"We're excited to welcome, Dr. Drew and Health Uncensored to the BrandStar family," said Mark Alfieri, CEO of BrandStar Inc. "With Health Uncensored under the BrandStar umbrella, we're confident that it will bring our programming to new heights, and this strategic step in our growth will expand our offerings."

About BrandStar

BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production, marketing, public relations and digital agency. We offer everything you would find at a full-service marketing firm, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people's lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we've succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit .

About BrandStar Entertainment

BrandStar Entertainment is renowned for its award-winning television shows, offering companies of all sizes unparalleled opportunities to forge stronger connections with their audiences. Whether opting for our custom branded integrations on our national and local television shows, leveraging our digital services to deepen your connection with your audience, or partnering to build 'something bigger' together. Content is king at BrandStar Entertainment, no matter the platform.



Health Uncensored with Dr Drew

Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew is a groundbreaking health and wellness program hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky, a beloved media personality. Dr. Drew engages with a diverse range of experts, thought leaders, celebrities and everyday people to provide viewers with practical advice, evidence-based information, and unfiltered discussions about wellness, mental health, and the importance of proactive health management. With a commitment to empowering audiences through education and open dialogue, Health Uncensored aims to explore the complex landscape of health, addresses pressing medical issues, implements better lifestyle choices, and shares the latest in medical research with candor and insight.

