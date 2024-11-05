American Express and Times Prime Unveil 'Ace by Times' Prime: India's First Super-Premium Lifestyle Subscription

(MENAFN- Times Internet) NEW DELHI, November 5, 2024 - Times Prime announced today an exclusive partnership with American Express to launch "Ace by Times Prime," a first-of-its-kind super-premium lifestyle subscription. This service will be exclusively available to American Express premium and ultra-premium credit cardholders.

Ace by Times Prime is a brand new premium bundle that includes only top-tier subscriptions like Lionsgate, WSJ, Mint, Condé Nast, and more. Subscribers also enjoy exclusive end-to-end annual access to top-tier content from these platforms along with special offers on luxury brands like Tata CliQ Luxury, Heads up For Tails, AJIO Luxe, alongside premium services from Kama Ayurveda, and more. Members also receive VIP access to high-profile events, blending networking opportunities with cultural experiences. American Express cardholders get additional exclusive perks, further elevating this all-encompassing lifestyle offering.

Harshita Singh, Founding Business Head of Times Prime, expressed her enthusiasm: "Our partnership with the iconic American Express Platinum Charge Card marks the launch of ‘Ace’ by Times Prime—an exclusive digital membership crafted for a discerning audience. As pioneers in the digital membership space, we are excited to elevate the experience for Amex users, delivering a curated blend of exclusive content, luxury brand access, and VIP experiences, all within one comprehensive package."

Ace by Times Prime combines the best of both worlds - Times Prime's expertise in curating digital experiences and American Express's legacy of premium services. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the evolving landscape of digital subscriptions and luxury services in India.

This collaboration targets the growing segment of digitally-savvy consumers who seek quality and convenience in their lifestyle choices. By combining their strengths, Times Prime and American Express set a new benchmark in the premium subscription market.

