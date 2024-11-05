IIT Kanpur Marks 65 Years of Innovation and Excellence, Honoring Alumni and Showcasing Defence Innovation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 04 November, 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) commemorated its 65th Foundation Day with a landmark celebration that brought together distinguished guests and honorees to pay tribute to decades of innovation and impact. Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event showcased IIT Kanpur’s legacy in shaping national progress and advancing global knowledge, while recognizing the extraordinary contributions of its alumni, faculty, students, and staff in academia, industry, and society.

As part of the celebrations, IIT Kanpur hosted a special event on defence innovation, aligning with India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Shri Rajnath Singh, Hon'ble Defence Minister, visited a Defence Research, Product, and Incubation Showcase organized by the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur. This showcase highlighted pioneering solutions from 23 SIIC-incubated startups, presenting advancements in defence technology such as autonomous systems, AI-driven surveillance, and next-generation communication tools. Shri Rajnath Singh engaged with founders and research teams at the exhibition stalls, commending their contributions to enhancing national security.

Prof. Deepu Philip, Professor-in-Charge of SIIC, IIT Kanpur, highlighted that SIIC's startups are developing solutions that address national defence needs while establishing new standards in technology and research. The day also included key discussions on India’s latest defence initiatives, such as iDEX’s DISC 12 and Aditi 2.0, which provided attendees with valuable insights into the defence innovation landscape. Several strategic MoUs were signed to strengthen partnerships, including IIT Kanpur’s collaborations with BEML and HAL to drive advancements in military logistics and defence innovation, and a partnership with Kanpur University to strengthen incubation efforts. Dr. Samir Kamat, Secretary of DDR&D and Chairman of DRDO, presented sanction letters for six transformative DRDO projects, while SIDBI’s Matching Offer for iDEX-funded startups further boosted essential funding support. A commemorative tree planting, led by Shri Rajnath Singh, symbolized IIT Kanpur's enduring legacy in technological and defense advancement and commitment to sustainability.

The 65th Foundation Day felicitation ceremony began with a traditional Saraswati Vandana, followed by a warm welcome address by Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur. Prof. Agrawal highlighted the institute’s pioneering role in advancing knowledge, nurturing a culture of innovation, and empowering generations of changemakers. He emphasized IIT Kanpur’s commitment to addressing global challenges through transformative research and collaboration, setting new benchmarks for excellence and societal impact.

“In this Foundation Day celebration, we honor our legacy while looking toward a future of excellence. Today, we proudly recognize the achievements of our distinguished alumni, whose successes reflect the values of IIT Kanpur and inspire future generations to make a meaningful impact in society. The defence innovation event showcases the pioneering work of our startups at SIIC, and our commitment to driving technological innovation and supporting self-reliance in defence,” said Prof. Manindra Agrawal.

As the Chief Guest, Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh shared his vision for a self-reliant and innovative India, stating, “In today’s era of technology-driven transformation, India is on the verge of groundbreaking innovation, with institutions like IIT Kanpur driving us forward. As we envision a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, I urge our youth to lead India’s journey towards technological self-reliance, especially in critical sectors such as defence. From ideation to production, IIT Kanpur’s role in nurturing new ideas and bringing them to fruition will be vital. Together, academia, industry, and the Government must ensure India secures its place among the world’s leaders in high-end technology. Technology is essential in modern defence, with innovations like drones and cyber warfare reshaping combat. To achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta,’ we must reduce reliance on imports and prioritize cutting-edge domestic innovations. I am confident that the progress will continue, and defence exports will reach Rs 50,000 crore by 2029-30. India has dreamed of becoming a developed nation by 2047 on the strength of our youth, and we must put all our power into realizing that dream. As the proverb goes, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ Let us walk together to achieve our target and reach heights greater than we ever could alone.”

On its 65th Foundation Day, IIT Kanpur honored 18 distinguished alumni with prestigious awards that celebrated their impactful contributions and dedication. These included Distinguished Alumnus Awards, Distinguished Services Awards, Young Alumnus Awards, and Institute Fellow Awards. Each award reflected the institute’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and the values that IIT Kanpur has fostered over the decades.





