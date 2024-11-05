AIFF To Empower Indian Football Through Strategic Focus On Research, Innovation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) In a groundbreaking move, the All-India Federation (AIFF) partnered with the Institute of Management (IMT), Ghaziabad in July 2023 to empower Indian football through a strategic focus on research and innovation. This collaboration between AIFF and a management institute, specifically its Centre for Sports Research, marked a significant shift in how sports development is being approached in India.

Kanishka Pandey, Head of the Centre, sees this partnership as a transformative milestone.“AIFF's collaboration with a management institute reflects a new vision - one where data-driven research underpins the growth of Indian football,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of academic partnerships in driving sports reform.

The Centre for Sports Research has played a key role in identifying and addressing gaps in Indian football. Through a series of detailed reports, the Centre has provided research-backed recommendations on improving infrastructure, culture, and health standards in the sport.

One of the Centre's notable achievements was India's first Blue Cubs League, organised in July 2023. Additionally, the Centre's research on possible head injuries to children from overweight footballs drew attention from AIFF.

This shift toward research-driven development was further solidified when AIFF recently encouraged State Member Associations to partner with sports management institutes. Pandey welcomed this development as timely and necessary, remarking,“Integrating research with on-ground sports programs is crucial for creating sustainable progress. We are seeing that football, like any other sector, needs innovative thinking backed by research to thrive.”

Beyond local efforts, Kanishka and his team have also been working with the Ladakh Football Association to foster football in the unique terrain and high-altitude climate of Ladakh. This collaboration demonstrates how local research can be crucial for effective sports development.“Our work in Ladakh is a testament to the power of region-specific research,” he shared.“Every region has its own set of challenges and potential, and understanding those intricacies is essential to creating meaningful progress.”

While AIFF's initial circular focuses on internship opportunities, Kanishka is optimistic about expanding these partnerships to create a lasting impact.“Educational institutions have an immense role to play in the growth of sports, provided they are willing to invest the necessary time and resources,” he said. Kanishka's team remains open to guiding other state associations and encouraging serious, dedicated collaboration across the country.

As Indian football evolves, this partnership exemplifies how education and research can drive meaningful reform, offering a new vision for the sport's future. With commitment, innovation, and collaboration, India's football landscape could transform significantly, bringing talent and opportunities closer to communities nationwide.