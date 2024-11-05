New Ebook“Speak Now Before You Are Censored” Challenges Readers To Defend Free Speech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

E-Book Cover Image

Eric Zehnder's latest release invites readers to join a movement for free expression in a digital age. The is filled stand alone quotes and short stories.

- Eric ZehnderLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eric Zehnder, author and thought leader in philosophical and societal transformation, announces the release of his latest ebook, Speak Now Before You Are Censored. The ebook confronts current trends toward censorship and offers readers a practical tool to preserve and champion free expression.Known as the creator of over 20,000 original quotes, Zehnder's work speaks to a growing desire for authentic discourse in a time of heightened social division and digital control. Speak Now Before You Are Censored introduces a“Snap and Send” approach, where readers can easily share impactful quotes, stories, and“blog-leaflets” with others. Each page stands alone, designed to empower readers to communicate pressing ideas simply and directly.Through Speak Now Before You Are Censored, Zehnder intends not only to inform but to mobilize. This work is both a practical tool and a call to action for citizens who see free speech as essential to democracy and self-governance. The book's title page includes his mantra:“Communicate together, work together, build together”-a guiding principle for his mission to inspire unity and collaboration among Americans.In addition to his ebook, Zehnder's work spans decades of rigorous academic and philosophical pursuits. As the founder and CEO of Quantum River World, he has dedicated his career to advancing human understanding through“open body system AI” and universal principles derived from geometry. He brings the same focus on human-centric and truth-oriented values to Speak Now Before You Are Censored.A Yale alumnus, Zehnder studied under influential scholars such as Dr. Roland Bainton and Dr. Paul Holmer, whose guidance shaped his perspectives on history, language, and thought. He has worked extensively on the relationships between mindsets and societal outcomes, a theme echoed in his other books and his documentary appearance in Beyond Physical Matter, available on Amazon Prime and Tubi.Speak Now Before You Are Censored aligns with Zehnder's commitment to both personal empowerment and collective responsibility. The book is structured to encourage immediate, grassroots mobilization by offering readers thought-provoking quotes and stories they can instantly share by snapping a screenshot picture. It emphasizes not only the importance of freedom of speech but also the urgency of engaging others in defending this right.With its unique format and timely message, Speak Now Before You Are Censored invites readers to become“Social Media Minutemen,” ready to spread messages of freedom and unity across digital platforms. In an era where dialogue is increasingly controlled, Zehnder's latest work is both a reminder and a roadmap for preserving the freedom to speak, question, and connect.Speak Now Before You Are Censored is available now for a free download .

Eric Zehnder

Quantum River World

...

Visit us on social media:

X

YouTube

Quantum Intelligence - Eric Zehnder on Finding Certainty

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.