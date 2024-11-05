Joe Rogan supports Trump

(MENAFN) In a significant development on the eve of the U.S. presidential election, popular podcaster Joe Rogan announced his endorsement of candidate Donald Trump. The endorsement came after a high-profile interview with one of Trump’s most influential supporters, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, which Rogan promoted to his massive social following.



Rogan, whose podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" reaches millions of listeners, made the announcement on Monday evening, just days before the November 5 election. In a post shared with his 13.3 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), Rogan described Musk as a "great and powerful" figure whose arguments in favor of Trump had convinced him to lend his support to the former president. "If it weren’t for Musk, we'd be f**ked," Rogan wrote, underscoring the Tesla CEO’s role in shaping his perspective. "Musk makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way," he continued, concluding with a clear endorsement of Trump.



The endorsement has stirred attention, especially since Rogan has long been considered an influential public figure, admired by millions of listeners across the political spectrum. His decision to back Trump underscores the significance of Musk's influence on public discourse, particularly in shaping the opinions of prominent figures like Rogan.



During the interview, Musk had delivered a passionate plea to his audience, warning that the 2024 election could represent the last opportunity to preserve the country's political future. Musk, a vocal critic of the Democratic Party, emphasized that if Democrats win and enact policies like the legalization of undocumented immigrants, it could tip the balance of power in swing states, ultimately transforming the nation. "There will be no escape," Musk said, urging voters to take the election seriously. "Vote like your life depends on it. Vote like your future depends on it, because it does."



The endorsement quickly reached Trump, who was addressing supporters at a rally in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania. Upon hearing the news, Trump acknowledged Rogan’s support with gratitude. "It just came over the wires that Joe Rogan just endorsed me. Is that true? Thank you, Joe. That’s so nice. And he doesn’t do that," Trump said, further underscoring the significance of Rogan’s backing.

