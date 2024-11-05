Spain flood death toll exceeds 200

(MENAFN) Spain is grappling with a devastating natural disaster, as the death toll from catastrophic floods triggered by extreme weather has now surpassed 200, according to officials. The floods, which struck the eastern region of Valencia and several other areas, were caused by the rare and intense weather phenomenon known as DANA (isolated depression at high altitudes). This storm, which brought torrential rains to mountainous regions, is one of the most severe weather events in the country’s history.



Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska reported on Saturday that more than 1,900 people remain unaccounted for following the destructive floods, which began earlier in the week. As the scale of the disaster continues to unfold, it is "reasonable to assume" that the death toll will continue to rise, he added.



The severe flooding began on Monday, when an unusually high amount of rainfall hit the region. The resulting deluge caused widespread devastation across Valencia and beyond, collapsing bridges, sweeping away vehicles, and burying entire towns under thick layers of mud. The region also experienced widespread power outages, leaving around 140,000 people without electricity.



The situation is being described as unprecedented in Spain's history, with Transport Minister Oscar Puente noting that the scale of destruction far surpasses that seen in 1975, when a similar flood in Valencia claimed 81 lives. Despite improvements in infrastructure since then, the floodwaters destroyed critical transportation networks and left much of the region’s infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and railways, severely damaged.



Among the hardest-hit areas is the municipality of Paiporta, located on the southwestern outskirts of Valencia. More than 60 people were confirmed dead in the town, which was nearly entirely submerged by floodwaters. Satellite imagery of the affected regions has revealed the full extent of the devastation, with vast swathes of land and towns engulfed by the floodwaters.



The storm's impact is not limited to Valencia, as other parts of the country have also been severely affected. The heavy rains and flooding caused widespread damage to homes, public buildings, and businesses. Emergency response teams have been working around the clock to rescue those trapped by the floods and assist with recovery efforts. However, the vast scale of the destruction, coupled with the large number of people still missing, has overwhelmed local authorities.

