Trump vows to place wedge between Russia, China

(MENAFN) presidential candidate Donald has sharply criticized President Joe Biden’s foreign policy, blaming him for the growing alliance between Russia and China. In a recent interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, held before a large crowd in Glendale, Arizona, Trump declared that the United States was in a period of decline, accusing Biden of allowing these two powerful nuclear nations to strengthen their ties.



Trump framed the relationship between Russia and China as a major threat to U.S. national security, stating that the current administration had inadvertently fostered this partnership. According to Trump, the unification of these two nations, along with other adversaries like Iran and North Korea, was a direct consequence of Biden’s policies. “Look at what these stupid people have done,” Trump said, referring to Biden’s handling of foreign relations. He argued that Biden’s actions had led to the consolidation of a bloc of nations that pose a strategic threat to American interests.



During the interview, Trump explained that during his time at the Wharton School of Finance, one of his professors had taught him that the worst thing the U.S. could allow was for Russia and China to form a close alliance. “The one thing you never want to happen is Russia and China uniting,” Trump recalled. He went on to argue that it was Biden’s policies, particularly regarding energy, that had inadvertently brought Moscow and Beijing closer together. Trump didn’t elaborate on the specifics but blamed Biden for “uniting” the two countries through the oil trade and other economic ties.



Trump promised that if he were re-elected, he would work to dismantle this growing partnership. “I’m going to have to un-unite them,” he vowed, expressing confidence that he could achieve this. The statement suggests that Trump views the Russia-China relationship as a significant diplomatic challenge that he intends to address head-on if given the opportunity.



Another key issue Trump discussed in the interview was the status of the U.S. dollar. He warned that under Biden's leadership, the U.S. was at risk of losing the dollar’s dominant role in international trade. “We’re losing the dollar as the standard because of these people,” Trump said, stressing that if the U.S. dollar were to lose its position as the global reserve currency, it would have disastrous consequences. “If we lose the dollar as the standard, that’s like losing a war,” he added, highlighting the importance of maintaining the dollar's centrality in global finance and trade.

