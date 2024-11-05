(MENAFN) In a notable shift reflecting the strained relationship between Russia and European institutions, the Russian Foreign has rebranded its Department of European Cooperation (DEC) to the Department of European Problems (DEP), according to updates on its official website. The change, which was first reported by Russian outlets on Saturday, marks a significant alteration in the language used by the ministry, despite the department's core functions remaining unchanged.



The renaming of the department, which handles Russia's interactions with major European international organizations such as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Council of Europe, the European Union (EU), and NATO, signals a shift in Moscow's approach to its European relations. The word "cooperation" has been replaced with "problems," underscoring the increasingly difficult and adversarial nature of Russia's dealings with these institutions. However, despite the new title, the DEP will continue to perform the same duties as its predecessor, dealing with issues related to European international organizations.



The change in the department's name has so far only been implemented in the Russian version of the ministry's website. The English, French, and German versions of the site still refer to the department as the "Department of European Cooperation," indicating that the shift may be largely symbolic for now, or perhaps a reflection of internal priorities that are not yet fully reflected in the ministry's international communications.



Russia's relationship with European institutions has been increasingly troubled since 2014, when Crimea voted overwhelmingly in favor of reuniting with Russia, sparking a crisis that led to Russia's expulsion from various European forums. The situation deteriorated further following the escalation of the conflict with Ukraine in February 2022, with the EU providing significant military and financial support to Ukraine. In this context, Russia has taken a critical stance toward European organizations, which it views as increasingly aligned with Western geopolitical interests.



In August of this year, Russian officials declared the OSCE to be in "crisis," citing the inability of its member states to reach consensus on even the most fundamental issues. Last year, Russia withdrew from the Council of Europe, accusing the organization of being hijacked by Western powers and used as a tool to promote their interests. Russia's tensions with the EU are similarly acute, with Moscow now designating EU countries as "unfriendly" states, reflecting its broader disillusionment with European institutions. In parallel, Russia views NATO as an adversarial military alliance, further complicating its relationship with the West.

MENAFN05112024000045015687ID1108852236