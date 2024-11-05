Good Travel Management And CT Travel Group Join Forces To Create An £85 Million Travel Leader

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark KempsterTUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Good Travel Management (GTM) and CT Travel Group (CTTG) have united to form an £85 million powerhouse in the travel sector, fuelled by the John Good Group's backing as a majority investor. This strategic merger is set to accelerate both companies' ambitious growth plans across Business Travel , Incentives, Groups & Events, Trade Missions , and Leisure Travel, aiming to create a new standard in service-focused travel.Already part of the John Good Group family, GTM has reinforced its position as a preferred partner for business travellers, especially after its acquisition of Wexas' corporate travel business in 2023. The merger brings together GTM with CTTG's specialised brands-CT Business Travel , CT Groups Conferences & Incentives, CT Trade Missions, and Pettitts Travel-all of which are primed for expansion across corporate and leisure markets. Recent strategic hires within CTTG demonstrate their continued commitment to growth.Mark Kempster, founder of CT Travel Group, remarked,“I am delighted that we are joining with Good Travel Management. We see a great opportunity to grow our combined position in the market and share values around our people.” Reflecting on the journey since founding CTTG in 1988, he added,“It has been an amazing journey since I founded CTTG in 1988, to the proud position we find ourselves in today. That journey has been enhanced by the support of my business partners Tom Kempster, Clare Collins and David Bevan all of whom have played a key role in the success of CTTG. I'm pleased to say that Tom and Clare will be joining me as shareholders, alongside the John Good Group, in this new combined travel business.”For both companies, this merger strengthens their combined expertise, service range, and client reach. The new entity is poised to accelerate growth by offering clients expanded services, grounded in both technology and deep market insight.Clare Collins, COO of CTTG, highlighted the aligned ambitions of the two organisations:“The alignment of like-minded ambition combined with our passion for growth on a global scale makes this the perfect DNA to take the merged businesses to the next level. Our teams of talented and loyal people, along with our robust supplier relationships, will continue to provide rich content, innovation and competitive pricing.” Collins added that maintaining a personable approach remains paramount:“We value our clients and promise to maintain and enhance our personable approach; this will not be waived. The combined travel group have established physical office locations in London, Kent and Yorkshire, allowing us to attract the best talent in the industry to our already passionate and talented team. We will continue to invest in our remote and hybrid teams, allowing them to thrive and this is something we are looking to enhance as we move forward with GTM.”John Good Group CEO Adam Walsh welcomed the merger with enthusiasm, noting,“I'm delighted to have completed this deal to bring these two brilliant organisations together within the John Good Group. We are so well aligned in terms of growth ambition and outlook. It's in both businesses' DNA to deliver the best possible service to travellers.” He further commended the CTTG leadership team's dedication,“Mark, Tom, Clare, Dave and the rest of the CTTG team have been on an impressive journey over the last 37 years in building the group of businesses we see today, and they should be congratulated for their successes. It's a real credit to their dedication, entrepreneurial spirit and can-do attitude, and these characteristics resonate strongly with us.” With over a century in the travel industry, Walsh sees this as a historic moment:“We're very focused on growing domestically and abroad and are committed to delivering an experience for clients where they feel the quality of our service. We're not stopping here.”As the integration progresses, the new entity will uphold GTM's core pillars of People, Planet, and Performance. Committed to positive social impact, GTM and CTTG will operate with a carbon-neutral approach, and their business travel, incentives, and events teams are trained in sustainable practices to guide clients toward environmentally responsible choices.This union of two respected names promises a future of innovation, sustainability, and a client-first approach that sets a new benchmark for the travel industry. Together, GTM and CTTG are better positioned than ever to shape the future of business and leisure travel.

