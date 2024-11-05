The CEO Of Baijiayun, Mr Yi Ma, Was Awarded The Outstanding Elite In Artificial Intelligence For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC ), a one-stop AI solution provider, today announced its CEO of Baijiayun, Mr Yi Ma, was awarded the "Outstanding Elite in Artificial Intelligence for 2024".

Recently, the "AIAC 2024 Artificial Intelligence Application Conference" was held in Beijing. With a theme of "Unleashing the Value of AI Applications and Developing New-Quality Productivity", the brought together more than 400 experts, professors, leaders and investment representatives, and has built a platform for the development and communication of new-quality productivity for industry partners to gain insights into the best practices and new development opportunities of AI.

As a leading one-stop AI video solution provider in China, Baijiayun was invited to this event with its expertise in the implementation of AI applications. The host of this conference highly recognized Baijiayun's exploration and achievements in the development of domestic AI applications and awarded the honorary title of "Outstanding Elite in Artificial Intelligence for 2024" to Mr Yi Ma, the CEO of Baijiayun, allowing the power of role models to inspire more peers to keep making breakthroughs.

Awarded the Outstanding Elite Award, Baijiayun Sets an Industry Role Model

To serve the increasing demand for audio and video technology services, Baijiayun has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017. The company is committed to using audio and video technologies to continuously empower the digital development process in China.

In December 2022, Baijiayun listed on Nasdaq in the United States and became the first-leading audio and video SaaS stock in China.

As a typical representative of China's new-quality productivity,

Baijiayun boosts the vitality of enterprises and institutions in industries such as online education, telemedicine, and online meetings, and also brings revolutionary changes to more fields like the entertainment industry, smart home, and intelligent transportation.

The unlocking of this honor not only represents the recognition of Baijiayun's AI technology development by industry peers, but also the affirmation and praise for our continuous breakthroughs for the industry.



About Baijiayun Group Ltd



Baijiayun is a one-stop AI video solution provider with core expertise in SaaS/PaaS solutions. Baijiayun is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences across devices and localities and has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017.

Premised

on its industry-leading video-centric technologies, Baijiayun offers a wealth of video-centric technology solutions, including Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions. Baijiayun caters to the evolving communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit baijiayun.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements." These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the parties' perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," and "plan" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are hard to predict or control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change.

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the documents the Company has filed or furnished or may file or furnish with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which you are encouraged to read. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

For investor and media

enquiries, please contact:

Company Contact:

Ms.

Fangfei

Liu

Chief Financial Officer, Baijiayun Group Ltd

Phone: +86 25 8222 1596

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Baijiayun Group Ltd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED