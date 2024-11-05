VERTIBERRY SELECTS SOLLUM's DYNAMIC LED SOLUTION FOR NEW INDOOR STRAWBERRY FACILITY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ENHANCING YEAR-ROUND STRAWBERRY PRODUCTION WITH SOLLUM'S PRECISION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Vertiberry , a leader in sustainable indoor strawberry farming, has chosen Sollum 's LED lighting solution for its new facility in L'Assomption, Québec. Expected to be operational by the end of 2024, the greenhouse will serve as a test bed for Vertiberry's innovative growing methods, which include both strawberry propagation and production.

Vertiberry's decision to choose Sollum's technology underscores their dedication to producing high-quality, pesticide-free strawberries year-round in a 100% controlled environment. This aligns with their mission to offer local and sustainable strawberries while minimizing food miles.

"Our team is excited to partner with Sollum. We came to the conclusion that their dynamic lighting solution appears to be the most optimal to address our complex needs," said Olivier Paulus,

CEO & Founder of Vertiberry. "Sollum's superior understanding of light's role in plant development, combined with the team's flexibility in addressing challenges to ensure our success, made them the ideal partner for our new facility", he added.

Sollum's advanced LED lighting system provides precise control over light intensity, spectrum, and timing, essential for optimizing strawberry propagation and berry production. By working closely with Vertiberry, Sollum ensures that the lighting solution supports their unique cultivation methods, resulting in higher yields and energy efficiency.

"We are proud to collaborate with Vertiberry on this project and support their goal of advancing sustainable strawberry production in Québec," said Louis Brun , CEO and president at Sollum Technologies. "Working hand-in-hand with Vertiberry's team, we will leverage the full potential of our dynamic LED lighting solution, adapting to the specific needs of crops at each growing stage and ensuring Vertiberry achieves the best possible outcomes."

