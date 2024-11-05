TCCIMA to dispatch trade delegation to visit China for enhancing trade relations

(MENAFN) The Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) is preparing to dispatch a trade delegation to participate in the China International Exhibition (CIIE) in Shanghai, taking place from November 5 to 10. This delegation will be led by the chamber's head and will include key figures such as the vice chairman, secretary general, and senior managers from TCCIMA. Additionally, representatives from various organizations and private sector entrepreneurs will join this initiative, which aims to foster trade and economic relations between Iran and China. The delegation will also travel to Beijing to further discuss opportunities and sign several memorandums of understanding.



The upcoming CIIE is anticipated to be a significant event, drawing participants from 152 countries, regions, and international organizations. This year's exhibition is set to break records with the attendance of 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and other industry leaders. Such a diverse and high-profile gathering presents a valuable platform for Iranian businesses to engage with global markets and explore potential collaborations. The participation of TCCIMA's delegation underscores Iran's commitment to strengthening its trade ties with China and expanding its presence in international markets.



In late October, TCCIMA Head Mahmoud Najafi-Arab met with Cong Peiwu, the Chinese ambassador to Iran, to discuss ways to enhance trade relations between the two nations. The meeting, which included China's commercial attaché and TCCIMA's secretary general, focused on promoting the exchange of business delegations and facilitating economic cooperation. One of the key outcomes of the discussion was the proposal to establish a "green line" for visa processing, allowing economic operators who are members of TCCIMA to obtain business visas more easily. The Chinese ambassador expressed the embassy's readiness to assist in expediting this process.



The talks also highlighted the activities of the China Affairs Office within TCCIMA, along with the launch of a Chinese version of the chamber's website. Najafi-Arab emphasized the potential areas for economic collaboration between the private sectors of Iran and China, indicating a mutual interest in fostering a more robust economic partnership. This ongoing dialogue and cooperation demonstrate the strategic importance of China as a trade partner for Iran, paving the way for increased economic engagement and mutual benefits in the future.

MENAFN05112024000045015839ID1108852627