Assam: Cong, AASU Oppose Uprooting Trees For Building Flyovers

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 5 (IANS) Assam Leader of Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia on Tuesday slammed the state over the chopping of trees in Guwahati to build flyovers.

“The state administration has not conducted any study regarding the ecological impact of cutting trees for building flyovers. I have moved to Gauhati High Court against the government's initiatives to build flyovers without conducting any study regarding its impact on the environment,” Assam LoP said.

All Assam Students Union (AASU) leader Samujjal Bhattacharya also criticised the state government over the chopping of trees.

“We oppose the government's move to uproot trees for the infrastructure development in Guwahati. It is very important to preserve the heritage of this city along with environmental balance. I request the Chief Minister not to take any steps for building flyovers which can destroy the heritage of this city,” Bhattacharya told media persons.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier asserted that the state administration is committed to protecting the heritage of the city with the advancement of infrastructure work.

The state government has planned to build a flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati locality in the city and due to this the authorities marked some 200-year-old trees for felling in Dighalipukhuri.

Sarma said:“I want to assure you that the government is deeply committed to preserving our city's heritage and environment while advancing infrastructure. In constructing the flyovers from Dighalupukhuri to Noonmati, we are sincerely working to protect the old trees in the area.”

“I urge all stakeholders to allow the Public Works Department a few days to explore an alternative proposal and assess its feasibility,” he added.

Following a recent redesign of the flyover that now incorporates the Tayabullah Road, the project caused a great deal of unhappiness among Guwahati residents, possibly endangering Dighalipukhuri's historical and aesthetic appeal.

The PWD authorities placed yellow crosses on about 25 trees a couple of days ago, some of which are reputedly more than 200 years old, along Tayabullah Road and in front of Handique Girls' College in preparation for uprooting the trees.

A group of eminent citizens voiced their discontent to the tree-cutting proposal and called for a protest on Tuesday.

In a statement, the group expressed concern, stating:“The construction of the flyover from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri commenced without conducting an environmental impact study or considering the opinions of the local residents. Now, they plan to cut down trees that are 200 years old to make way for the flyover. This will adversely affect the biodiversity and heritage of Dighalipukhuri and will have a broader impact on the environment of the entire city. These trees not only provide a habitat for many bird species but also offer relief from the sweltering heat, acting as the lungs of the metropolis.”