Erdogan calls on Turkic unity to advocate for fair resolution to Palestinian issue

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of unity among Turkic nations to advocate for a just resolution to the Palestinian issue. Speaking at the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Bishkek, Erdogan underscored that it is vital for the Turkic world to persist in their efforts to secure a lasting and fair solution to the ongoing conflict in Palestine.



Erdogan also addressed the escalating tensions caused by Israel's military actions, which he stated are now posing threats to both regional security and the broader international order. During an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha, leaders condemned the indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Gaza and called for an immediate cease-fire alongside humanitarian assistance. His remarks come amid continued violence in both Gaza and Lebanon, where many countries, including Türkiye, are advocating for the implementation of a two-state solution to achieve enduring peace in the region.



In his address, the Turkish president reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to combating terrorism, specifically mentioning the partnership with Kyrgyzstan in addressing threats from the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). FETO was responsible for the failed coup attempt in Turkey in 2016, and Erdogan made it clear that their fight against all forms of terrorism, particularly FETO, would persist without interruption.



Erdogan's visit to Kyrgyzstan was marked by a formal welcoming ceremony by his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, as he arrived to participate in the 11th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States. Additionally, he celebrated the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, an event that signifies the founding of the independent Kyrgyz Republic.

