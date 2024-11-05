Personal Representative Of Amir Casts Vote In Constitutional Amendment Referendum
Date
11/5/2024 5:16:55 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, participated in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent constitution of the State of Qatar.
HH the Personal Representative of HH the Amir cast his vote on Tuesday morning at the Fourth Referendum Committee located at the multipurpose hall of Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108852023
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.