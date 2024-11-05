Locally Owned Echelon Health & Fitness Honors Nurses With A Special Program Featuring Free Memberships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jeff QuinnVOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Locally Owned Echelon & Honors Nurses with a Special Program Featuring a Free 1-Year Bronze Membership and Thrive Personal Training SessionsEchelon Health & Fitness, a locally and family-owned health club voted Best Gym eight years in a row, is proud to announce a new initiative dedicated to supporting and celebrating our community's nurses. Through a special Nurses Program, Echelon is offering free membership dues for one year on a 3-days-a-week Bronze membership, along with 8 complimentary Thrive Personal Training Sessions to help nurses prioritize their health and well-being.The Echelon Nurses Program gives nurses access to state-of-the-art facilities, group classes, and Thrive Personal Training, helping them build strength, resilience, and balance in their demanding lives. To further recognize these community heroes, Echelon is also inviting nurses to participate in Member Spotlights, where they can share their stories, fitness journeys, and personal motivations. Out of these spotlights, one nurse will be selected to receive a lifetime of free membership dues as an additional token of appreciation for their dedication.“We are committed to helping our community members who help us every day, like teachers, first responders, and nurses,” said David Chung, CEO and Co-Founder of Echelon Health & Fitness.“As a locally owned gym with strong ties to the community, our goal is to give back in a way that's meaningful, providing nurses with a free membership and an opportunity to be celebrated for their hard work. The Member Spotlights allow us to share the inspiring stories of the nurses in our community who use fitness to support their well-being.”The Member Spotlights will showcase individual nurse members' experiences at Echelon, their personal fitness goals, and how they balance their demanding careers with health and wellness. Each spotlight will be shared on Echelon's social media platforms and newsletters, offering insight into the strength and determination of these healthcare professionals.Program Details:Free Membership Dues: A 1-year, 3-days-a-week Bronze membership with no dues, providing access to Echelon's extensive facilities and classes.8 Thrive Personal Training Sessions: Personalized coaching to help nurses achieve their fitness goals.Member Spotlights: Nurses can opt to participate in a Member Spotlight, where they'll be featured in Echelon's communications, sharing their inspiring stories with the wider community.Lifetime Membership Giveaway: Out of the nurses featured in Member Spotlights, one nurse will be selected to receive lifetime free membership dues.Current Echelon nurse members can also receive two months free by referring a fellow nurse who joins and upgrades their membership, further strengthening the connections within the Echelon community.About Echelon Health & FitnessProudly locally and family-owned, Echelon Health & Fitness has locations in Voorhees and Audubon, NJ, and is dedicated to fostering community wellness. Known for its welcoming environment, top-tier facilities, and exclusive programs like Thrive and MemberPerx , Echelon offers an unparalleled fitness experience tailored to every member's needs. With the MemberPerx program, members enjoy exclusive savings at over 800 local businesses, supporting both their fitness journey and the local economy. Recognized as the Best Gym for eight consecutive years, Echelon is committed to building a healthier, fitter, and stronger community.For more information on the Nurses Program or to nominate a nurse for the Member Spotlight, please contact Echelon Health & Fitness or visit our locations in Voorhees and Audubon.Contact:Jeff QuinnCOO and Managing Partner, Echelon Health & Fitness610-400-PERX (7379)

