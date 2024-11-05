Devara Part 1 OTT Release Likely To Disappoint Bollywood Fans Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Devara Part 1 OTT release : As the Telugu blockbuster starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan is all set for its OTT release on Netflix, fans are likely to be disappointed as they'll have to wait a little longer for the film's release in Hindi.

In its official announcement of Devara Part 1's OTT release, shared that the would be released in Telugu , Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on November 8.

However, the date for the release of the film's Hindi version has not been announced yet.

| Devara: Chuttamalle song full video goes viral ahead of OTT release

In a post on Instagram, Netflix wrote:“It's time... It's time for fear to step in, for the sea to turn red and for the hills to hail the Tiger. Watch Devara on Netflix, on 8 November in Telugu, Tamil , Malayalam and Kannada. Coming soon in Hindi.”

Check post here:| Jr NTR-Saif Ali Khan film numbers nosedive on Day 7, collects ₹7.25 crore

Disappointed, the Hindi-speaking fans requested Netflix to release Devara: Part 1's Hindi version soon.

“Hindi se kya dushmani hai yaar (What is your problem with Hindi),” a user commented.

“Netflix India Hindi version please,” requested a user.

“Hindi me bhi release kro otherwise mai netflix plan cancel kar dunga ok? (Release it in Hindi too, otherwise I'll cancel my Netflix plan, ok?)” a user challenged.

| 'Devara: Part 1' review: Half-hearted in every way

“You do this every time, you should release it together. I am angry. You make a fool of everyone every time,” another user said.

However, some users suggested that the rights for the Hindi version of the film have been sold to a different streaming platform.

“Hindi writes hotstar ne liye ha,” a user said, while another added,“Hindi prime video pe ayega.”

These days, it's a common trend to release different language versions on more than one OTT platform. And therefore, this cannot be ruled out.

| Indian OTT originals attract a third of viewers amid content discovery hurdles Devara: Part 1- Plot

The movie follows the journey of a village chief's son, played by Jr NTR, who secretly upholds his late father's mission against smuggling while pretending to be weak and preserving the facade that his father is still alive.

Devara Part 1 BO - Collection

The film, released in theatres on September 27, reportedly achieved impressive box office earnings. It earned ₹280.80 crore in the domestic box office collections and ₹509 crore worldwide. It has an IMBD rating of 6.4/10.

Devara: Part 1 has managed a strong performance at the box office in its first week, with a total collection of ₹209.87 crore across all languages in India.



