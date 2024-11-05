BB Seguridade’S Robust Q3 Performance Reflects Market Resilience

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BB Seguridade, the insurance arm of Banco do Brasil, posted impressive third-quarter results for 2024. The company reported a net of R$2.3 billion ($403.5 million), marking a 10.1% increase from the same period last year. This growth demonstrates the firm's ability to navigate a complex landscape.



The company's success stems from strong performances across its key business segments. Brasilseg, the insurance division, contributed an additional R$99.7 million ($17.5 million) to the overall profit. This boost came from reduced claims expenses and a 7.1% rise in retained earned premiums.



BB Corretora, the brokerage arm, added R$72 million ($12.6 million) to the profit. The division benefited from increased brokerage revenues, particularly in the insurance sector. It also saw improvements in operational margins and financial results.



Brasilprev, the pension unit, contributed R$51 million ($8.9 million) to the profit. The division's success came from growth in management fee revenues and a reversal of complementary coverage provisions. These positive outcomes offset a slight decline in Brasilcap's performance.







Despite the overall positive results, BB Seguridade has revised its projections for 2024. The company adjusted its forecast for Brasilseg's premium issuance from a range of 8-13% growth to a more conservative 0-3% increase. This revision reflects a cautious outlook on the insurance sector.



The company maintained its projection for non-interest operating result growth at 5-10%. Brasilprev's pension reserves for PGBL and VGBL plans are still expected to grow between 8% and 12%. These projections indicate a balanced approach to future growth.

BB Seguridade's President, André Haui, emphasized the company's strategic focus. He highlighted customer experience, distribution diversification, and technological modernization as key pillars of their success. Haui also noted opportunities for expansion beyond traditional banking channels.



The company's performance reflects its adaptability in a dynamic market. BB Seguridade continues to leverage its strong market position while exploring new growth avenues. This approach allows the firm to maintain its competitive edge in Brazil's evolving insurance landscape.



As the largest insurance market in South America, Brazil presents both challenges and opportunities. BB Seguridade's results demonstrate its ability to capitalize on market conditions while managing risks effectively. The company's strategic vision and operational efficiency position it well for continued success in the coming years.







