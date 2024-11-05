After India’S Test Series Loss, Anushka Sharma Shares Picture Of Hubby Virat And Kids

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in 'Zero', has shared a picture of her husband, the Indian attacking batsman Vira Kohli, and their two children.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram to share the picture. THe picture shows Virat holding their two kids, daughter Vamika and son Akaay. However, she concealed the faces of her kids with emojis.

Virat and Anushka are known to be fiercely protective of their children, and have in the past have requested the to not click the pictures of their kids. The couple welcomed their second child, a son Akaay in February earlier this year.

This comes after the Indian cricket squad was battered by New Zealand in the recently concluded test series in India. The Indian team, which is currently being coached by Virat's 2011 Cricket World Cup teammate Gautam Gambhir, lost the footing with the very first match, and never recovered from the bowling attack of the New Zealand in the entire series.

This marks the first time in the history of the game for India when it has been white-washed on the home turf.

The embarrassing defeat has raised questions on the coaching abilities of Gautam Gambhir especially after India registered a solid victory in T20 Cricket World Cup in June this year.

India has been known to be one of the strongest teams on home turf but, looking at what unfolded in the recent series, serious doubts have crept in with regards to the team's performance in the upcoming Border–Gavaskar Trophy where the Indian cricket squad will lock horns with the Australian cricket team.

Meanwhile, Anushka, who took to her mom duties is yet to make her comeback on the screen. She was supposed to essay the Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami in the sports biopic 'Chakda 'Xpress'. The film is awaiting its release.