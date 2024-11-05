'Uzbekistan Positions As Vital Strategic Partner For Qatari Investors'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As Milipol Qatar unfolds, it is bringing together global leaders to discuss critical topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), How to Secure Ports, Airports and Borders, Fire and Rescue, and Cybersecurity & Cyberthreats. A high-level delegation from Uzbekistan, led by the of Internal Affairs, Lieutenant General Pulat Bobojonov, is participating in this year's event, bringing forward the nation's ambitious AI and digital transformation strategies.

With AI emerging as a central theme at Milipol, Uzbekistan is positioning itself as a vital strategic partner for Qatari investors seeking to tap into cutting-edge technology sectors across the region.

AI has the potential to reshape security protocols, infrastructure management, and broaden economic growth. For Uzbekistan, Milipol provides an excellent opportunity to showcase how its national AI strategy, which is a cornerstone of the broader“Digital Uzbekistan-2030” initiative, aligns with Qatar's vision to become a global leader in technology.

The possibilities for collaboration between the two nations range from joint AI research to expanding digital infrastructure and building a skilled workforce ready to lead in the digital age.

Uzbekistan's AI strategy includes plans to establish 10 AI research labs and develop a Center for AI and Digital Economy Development. The country aims to scale AI-based software and services to reach an estimated $1.5bn, offering significant growth prospects for Qatari businesses.

In public services, Uzbekistan is working toward delivering up to 10% of services through AI platforms, enhancing transparency and efficiency. Meanwhile, in the banking sector, applications in fraud prevention, credit scoring, and market forecasting are presenting further collaboration opportunities for Qatari investors, particularly in the FinTech space.

Uzbekistan's rapidly growing digital economy is generating increasing demand for data centers, opening up avenues for investment. Qatar can play a pivotal role in supporting this infrastructure expansion through strategic investments in data centers and related facilities.

Additionally, initiatives to establish direct digital cables between Qatar and Uzbekistan could significantly improve data exchange, creating new opportunities for investment in international digital exchanges and telecommunications infrastructure.

Uzbekistan is actively developing its talent pool in IT and AI, with over 100,000 professionals already working in the sector. Initiatives like 'One Million Uzbek Coders' and collaborations with major tech companies such as Cisco and Coursera are creating a continuous pipeline of highly skilled professionals.

Qatari businesses stand to benefit from Uzbekistan's growing talent pool by outsourcing skilled labor and collaborating on digital innovation projects.

Uzbekistan's AI strategy is also driving innovation in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, energy, and tax administration, offering further opportunities for Qatari companies interested in sector-specific AI solutions.

Uzbekistan's AI strategy spans multiple industries, presenting a wide range of collaboration opportunities.

In agriculture, for instance, AI-powered precision farming is being utilized to optimize irrigation and enhance crop yields, vital for a country where water conservation is a top priority. Qatar, which is also exploring AI applications in agriculture, can share valuable expertise, enabling both nations to drive innovation in farming practices.

In the energy sector, AI plays a crucial role in optimizing energy consumption and managing power grids. Qatar's leadership in AI-driven energy solutions offers a model for Uzbekistan to adapt, particularly in AI-powered forecasting and resource management. By collaborating, both nations can contribute to a more sustainable future for global energy.

As Uzbekistan and Qatar deepen their partnership, AI is set to play a transformative role in shaping the future of both economies. By investing in AI technologies and fostering innovation, Uzbekistan and Qatar are not only strengthening their economies but also setting a benchmark for international cooperation in the digital age.