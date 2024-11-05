Biden reportedly considers significant policy changes in response to ongoing conflict in Gaza

(MENAFN) In the final months of his presidency, U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly considering significant policy changes in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Israeli officials, as cited by the Hebrew newspaper *Haaretz*, have suggested that Biden could take a more assertive stance, including actions that would mark a departure from his previous approach. These measures might involve limiting U.S. support for Israel’s military actions in international forums and reducing the flow of military aid to Israel, steps Biden had previously avoided despite his strong backing of Israel’s right to defend itself.



This shift in U.S. policy is seen as a reaction to growing international pressure, as well as increasing concerns over the humanitarian toll of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. Though the details of these potential measures remain unclear, sources indicate that the Biden administration is exploring options that could constrain Israel’s military actions and push for a resolution to the conflict. Such steps could include limiting Israel’s diplomatic protections on the world stage, particularly in forums like the United Nations, and slowing the pace of military supplies, which would be a significant policy reversal.



Adding to the international concern, Western diplomats have raised alarm about Israel's military strategy in Gaza, particularly its potential role in forcibly displacing Palestinians from the northern part of the Gaza Strip. These diplomats have expressed fears that if Washington concludes that Israel is carrying out mass displacements, the U.S. could be compelled to intervene. While the precise nature of such intervention remains unclear, these developments reflect the growing apprehension about the human rights implications of Israel’s ongoing military campaign.



Central to these concerns is a controversial military plan known as the "Generals’ Plan," originally proposed by former Israeli general Amos Yadlin. The plan, which was reportedly adopted by senior Israeli military officials in September 2024, outlines a strategy aimed at forcibly displacing residents from northern Gaza and imposing a complete blockade on the region. The blockade would prevent the entry of humanitarian aid, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and effectively starving the population. The remaining civilians and resistance fighters would be given a grim ultimatum: surrender or face death.



Critics of the plan argue that it constitutes a violation of international law and constitutes a form of collective punishment against Gaza’s civilian population. The widespread displacement and potential starvation of civilians, if the plan is implemented, would have devastating consequences for Gaza’s already struggling population. Human rights organizations and international observers have warned that such tactics could amount to war crimes.

MENAFN05112024000045015687ID1108851483