Greece Uncovers 'Terrorist' Attack Plan By Domestic Group

(MENAFN- IANS) Athens, Nov 5 (IANS) Greek authorities have uncovered a "terrorist" attack plan by four Greek nationals suspected of participating in a domestic group, Greek Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis said.

A bomb that exploded prematurely in a central Athens apartment last Thursday, resulting in one casualty, one injury and severe material damage in the building, would have caused major destruction to any intended target, Chrysochoidis told local on Monday.

The findings of an ongoing investigation into the explosion so far indicate that a 36-year-old man who died, a 33-year-old woman who is hospitalised, a 31-year-old man who was arrested last week and his 30-year-old girlfriend who was arrested on Monday, were members of a group of Greeks "aspiring to become the next generation of domestic terrorists," Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.

The suspects have already been charged with formation and participation in a "terrorist" group, possession of explosives, construction of a bomb and involvement in "terrorist" acts, authorities said.