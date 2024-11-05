Crown Prince: Kuwait Keen On Contributing To Int'l Counterterrorism Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is keen on battling in all its forms and contributing to regional and international efforts in this field, said the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's representative, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad on Monday.

In his speech to the two-day Fourth Dushanbe Conference, held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince said that the high-level event would focus on international counterterrorism efforts.

The conference, held under the title of "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms - The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process," reflected the Gulf country's commitment in this important security domain, he affirmed.

His Highness affirmed that the Dushanbe process would help solidify the global framework aimed at creating a fruitful and prosperous future for all where the rule of law was supreme regardless of race, religion, or gender.

Terrorism, he indicated, was harmful in all aspect and some were using advance technology and finances to serve their insidious purposes through terrorist organizations and transnational organized crime syndicates, which threatened international peace and security.

His Highness the Crown Prince said it was important to use the outcomes of the 79th UNGA, which concluded back in September especially the "Pact for the Future" document, a roadmap based on valued experiences that would help in the fight against terrorism.

In the time of political, economic, and social disagreements, the world must set aside differences and unite to face terrorism and extremism and all that would lead to such outcomes, His Highness the Crown Prince stressed.

He reiterated the importance of safeguarding international law and bolstering human rights to set the basic bloc that would prevent terrorism and extremism of all shapes and forms, adding that such must be an institutional principle agreed by all governments, civil societies.

He warned against terrorism's usage of the latest technologies to carry out evil plots and plans, saying that national, regional, and international efforts must be geared towards coordinating counterterrorism efforts through the UN and other similar organizations.

In similar terms, transnational organized crimes should be countered with drying up illegal financial resources to prevent criminals from spread mischief and wrongdoing, he affirmed.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled mentioned "state terrorism", indicating that any country carrying out such heinous act must be stopped through systematic and pragmatic means via finding a unified definition of what constitute as terrorism.

He reflected the State of Kuwait's support of the crucial role played by the UN in counterterrorism and securing borders regionally and internationally.

Borders security is essential for every countries' stability and peace, preventing many crimes such as smuggling of narcotics and weapons in addition to human trafficking, said His Highness the Crown Prince, hoping that this would reflected in the "Kuwait declaration" as part of the conference final communique.

He added, in this regard, Kuwait's commitment to the security exchange protocol of 2008 reflected keenness to counter terrorist groups and transnational organized crime in yet-to-be-drawn maritime borders with Iraq, reiterating his country's calls for Baghdad to resume cooperation within this field to achieve both countries mutual interest.

His Highness the Crown Prince also reflected Kuwait's keenness to hold a high-level conference for border security and administration in June of 2026, an event dedicated to reviewing results of the Dushanbe process.

He reiterated Kuwait's support of all efforts to counterterrorism and crime whether through security efforts, political coordination through the UN, or drying up the financial means to carrying out heinous terrorist acts. (end) gta

MENAFN05112024000071011013ID1108851359