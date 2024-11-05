Zaporizhzhia Region Comes Under 144 Russian Attacks In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, November 5, the invaders struck 11 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region 144 times.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian carried out five air strikes on Tavriyske and Mala Tokmachka. As many 43 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Olhivske. Nine MLRS were launched on the territory of Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne. Lobkove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Olhivske came under 87 artillery strikes,” he wrote.

Thirteen reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure have been received. Civilians were not injured.

As reported, 25 civilians were evacuated from the frontline areas of the region in October.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA