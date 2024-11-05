Zaporizhzhia Region Comes Under 144 Russian Attacks In Past Day
Date
11/5/2024 2:11:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, November 5, the invaders struck 11 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region 144 times.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Russian troops carried out five air strikes on Tavriyske and Mala Tokmachka. As many 43 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Olhivske. Nine MLRS attacks were launched on the territory of Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne. Lobkove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Olhivske came under 87 artillery strikes,” he wrote.
Read also:
Two women injured in enemy strike on Kharkiv
Thirteen reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure have been received. Civilians were not injured.
As reported, 25 civilians were evacuated from the frontline areas of the region in October.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA
MENAFN05112024000193011044ID1108851300
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.