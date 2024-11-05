Thermax To Highlight Advanced Clean Air, Clean Energy, And Clean Water Solutions For The F&B Industry At Gulfood Manufacturing 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



UAE, November 4, 2024 : Thermax, a global leader in energy and environment solutions and a trusted partner in energy transition, will emphasise the importance of sustainable manufacturing practices within the food and beverage industry at Gulfood Manufacturing 2024, by presenting its clean air, clean energy, and clean water solutions for the MENA region.

Thermax will showcase a suite of clean air solutions, including electrostatic precipitators , scrubbers and bag filters , as well as various clean energy offerings, such as electric heating solutions , multi-fuel and biomass fired boilers , and a range of eco-friendly cooling solutions . The company will also present an exemplary portfolio of clean water solutions for advanced water and wastewater treatment. These solutions are coupled with our state-of-the-art digital solution Thermax EDGE Live®. Featured products will include 'Effitron' , a newly launched smaller-capacity electric boiler,

and ' Effigain' , an IIoT (industrial internet of things) based solution that enables real-time performance monitoring of boilers and heaters. These latest innovations and green solutions

will empower businesses to enhance operational efficiency and reduce their environmental footprint.

Thermax's commitment to the food and beverage sector is reflected in its growth, which accounted for approximately 11 per cent of its global orders in FY 2023-2024, making it the company's second-largest growth sector. By leveraging its multi-faceted capabilities, Thermax actively supports various sub-segments within the industry, such as food processing, beverages, dairy, meat, poultry, and related products, driving the sector towards more sustainable alternatives for utility needs.

Visitors will explore how Thermax's advanced solutions facilitate cost-effective and sustainable production processes by reducing emissions, optimising energy consumption and conserving water across the food and beverages industry.

Ashish Bhandari, Managing Director and CEO, Thermax Limited said, “Gulfood Manufacturing 2024 presents a valuable opportunity for us to connect with industry stakeholders, understand their challenges firsthand, and deliver customised solutions for clean air, clean energy, and clean water. Our aim is to foster a greener, more resource-efficient industrial landscape. As a trusted partner in energy transition, we are committed to bridging the gap between resource availability and sustainability. This commitment drives us to continuously expand our portfolio with innovative products, catering to a diverse customer base that includes both multinational corporations and local enterprises.”

The participation is particularly significant amid the global sustainable manufacturing market's rapid expansion, projected to reach an estimated value of USD 367.2 billion by 2029, from USD 215.4 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.3 per cent.

With over three decades of experience in the MENA region and more than 1,000 installations across 15+ countries, Thermax remains committed to serving key regional markets, including the UAE, KSA, Egypt and Tunisia, to name a few. In addition to the F&B sector, Thermax provides solutions for industries such as chemicals, paper & packaging, pharmaceuticals, textiles and oil & gas in the region.