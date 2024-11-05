Minister Of Interior Casts Vote In Constitutional Amendment Referendum
Doha: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) - the Chairman of the General referendum Committee - HE sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa AlThani participated Tuesday in the referendum on the 2024 draft constitutional amendments, at the headquarters of the Second Referendum Committee in Duhail Sports Club.
