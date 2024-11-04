EBONY Announces Star-Studded Lineup Of Special Honorees For 2024 Power 100 Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EBONY

is proud to unveil an exceptional lineup of special honorees as part of the Power 100 list, spotlighting100 trailblazers who have significantly shaped Black expression and cultural influence. This year's standout individuals include renowned actress, and cast member from Universal Pictures' Wicked Cynthia Erivo (Pathbreaker of the Year), fastest-growing US whiskey brand Uncle Nearest (Entrepreneur of the Year), Dr. Kimberle' Crenshaw (Humanitarian Award), and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who receives the

People's Choice Award, the only publicly-voted category in the 2024 EBONY Power 100, and Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, who has been named Icon of the Year.

2024 EBONY Power 100

"As the daughter of parents who were active during the Civil Rights Movement, I have long been inspired by heroes like Thurgood Marshall – the same heroes who have graced the pages of EBONY – I am both honored and humbled to be recognized as the 2024 EBONY Icon of the Year," says Vice President

Kamala Harris, link to full EBONY exclusive statement found here .

GRAMMY Award Winning superstar USHER will be honored with the Global Visionary of the Year, recognizing his exceptional contributions to music and culture worldwide.

"After more than thirty years as an entertainer, I am humbled to be continuously recognized in monumental ways," says USHER. "This award is not only for me – it is for the culture we have built together. Thank you to EBONY for this honor."



EBONY will celebrate its recipients at the 2024 EBONY Power 100 Gala at Nya Studios West in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 17, 2024. The star-studded event will be hosted by comedians Michelle Buteau and Tone Bell, with electrifying musical performances by rising R&B sensation Coco Jones and soul virtuoso Durand Bernarr.

"Our distinguished special honorees represent the pinnacle of achievement across various fields," said EBONY CEO Eden Bridgeman. "From outstanding artists like USHER and Cynthia Erivo and barrier-breaking leaders like Vice President Harris, to pioneering entrepreneurs such as Uncle Nearest founder Fawn Weaver or inspiring thought leaders like Dr. Crenshaw, each honoree embodies the spirit of innovation and excellence. This year's Power 100 celebration not only recognizes these remarkable individuals but also reinforces EBONY's enduring commitment to showcasing Black excellence and inspiring generations to come."

Media can apply for credentials for this event here.

To view the full list of honorees, event sponsors and to stay up to date on EBONY Power 100, visit .



About EBONY

For more than 75 years, EBONY

has served as the leading voice of the Black American experience and is the most influential Black-owned media company in the world. Under new ownership and leadership, EBONY has grown into a multi-media entity, covering cultural news, entertainment, and lifestyle with a commitment to Move Black Forward with EBONY, EBONY Studios, and JET. EBONY continues to be the leading authority and anchor for all facets of Black culture, illuminating the Black perspective and serving as the ultimate curator for the past, present, and future of the Black and African American experience.

EBONY Media Group is a division of 1145 Holdings, LLC.

Media Contact:

Allison

[email protected]

SOURCE EBONY Media Group

