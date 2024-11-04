Naftogaz Group Announces Competitive Tenders Worth More Than UAH 66B In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, Naftogaz Group's companies announced competitive tenders worth more than UAH 66 billion. The total value of signed agreements came to UAH 41.5 billion.

The relevant statement was made by Acting Director of the Department for Operational Efficiency in Procurement and Chains at Naftogaz Group Anna Nyzhnyk during the 'Day of Supplier of State-Owned Enterprises in Oil and Industry: Plans for 2025', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Overall, competitive tenders worth more than UAH 66 billion have been announced, which is 92% of Naftogaz Group's total procurements. 88% of such procurements were those carried out by Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC and Ukrnafta PJSC,” Nyzhnyk told.

In her words, Naftogaz Group's procurements included mainly pipe products, diesel fuel, well drilling and maintenance services.

“The total value of agreements signed by Naftogaz Group's enterprises has reached UAH 41.5 billion,” Nyzhnyk added.

About 66% of agreements were related to the supply of goods, and 34% – to works and services.

According to Nyzhnyk, Naftogaz Group has a corporate procurement management feature. Its main principles are transparency and openness, objective assessment of contractors, effective management and proper control over procurement, personal responsibility. Naftogaz Group's procurement sector involves more than 400 employees and 117 authorized persons.

Additionally, this year Naftogaz Group's procurement management policy has been endorsed. It determines the objectives, principles, tasks and management of business processes. In particular, category management continues to be introduced in procurement management, as well as timely and high-quality planning to meet the needs of operational and production activities.

As stated by Nyzhnyk, all this should ensure the uninterrupted operation and development of Naftogaz Group's companies, as well as the achievement of their goals and the implementation of production plans.

A reminder that Naftogaz Group follows a uniform standard to check contractors , as well as provides a confidential hotline to report potential violations.

