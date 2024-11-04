Ukraine Exports 40.6 Thousand T Of Honey To EU Countries In H1 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-June 2024, Ukraine's honey exports towards EU countries reached 40.6 thousand tonnes, totaling USD 70.7 million.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food , referring to the data from the State Service and the State Statistics Service, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the ministry, Ukraine's honey shipments go mostly towards the EU and the United States.

In 2023, Ukraine exported 55.4 thousand tonnes of honey, totaling USD 121.4 million, including 45.8 thousand tonnes towards EU countries (USD 94.9 million, 93.6% of the total exports).

“The markets of EU countries are key for the export of honey, as Ukraine has been ranked second in terms of honey shipments towards the EU, covering 28% of the bloc's total honey imports. According to the data from the Register of Export Production Facilities, about 72 Ukrainian businesses are specializing in honey exports,” Deputy Director of the Department for Agrarian Development at the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry Olena Dadus noted.

A reminder that, on August 20, 2024, the European Commission reintroduced tariff quotas on Ukrainian honey, having announced that its import volumes exceeded the established limit.

