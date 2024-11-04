Kuwait FM Holds Reception For Participants In Counter-Terror Conf.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Monday held a reception for ministers and senior officials of countries and international organizations partaking in the High-Level International on "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms -- The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process". Kuwait hosts the conference from November 4-5 in collaboration with Tajikistan and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism. (end) mt

