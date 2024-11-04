(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Evolve Launches in Hong Kong Offering a Revolutionary Non-Lethal Rodent Control Solution" data-link=" Launches in Hong Kong Offering a Revolutionary Non-Lethal Rodent Control Solution" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 4 November 2024 - Hong Kong welcomes Evolve, an innovative, non-lethal rodent control solution designed to target rat infestations at their root. Unlike conventional methods, Evolve restricts rodent reproduction, offering an effective and humane way to manage infestations without posing risks to humans, pets, wildlife, or the environment. As a sustainable alternative to toxic baits and inhumane traps, Evolve represents a breakthrough in tackling Hong Kong's escalating rat problem as a newly registered pesticide on the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department's list.







Evolve, an innovative, non-lethal rodent control solution designed to target rat infestations at their root, is available in Hong Kong.

Pioneering A Sustainable, Safe and Humane Approach to Rodent Control

Developed by U.S.-based SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES), a leader in the animal pest fertility control industry, Evolve is the first and only soft bait specifically designed to reduce rat populations by limiting fertility. Launched earlier this year, Evolve offers a non-lethal, eco-friendly solution that has earned the 'minimum risk' designation from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This classification (FIFRA 25(b) exempt) highlights its low-risk profile for humans, the environment, and non-target species.

Riding on the success of Evolve Rat, SenesTech expanded its product line in May with the introduction of Evolve Mouse. Both products integrate seamlessly into existing pest management programs, providing long-term, sustainable control of rodent populations.

Fruit Tree Limited Appointed as Exclusive Distributor in Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, Evolve is exclusively distributed by Fruit Tree Limited, a prominent pest control service provider that has worked extensively with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) of the HKSAR government to register the products.

'We are excited to be the exclusive distributor of Evolve in Hong Kong,' said Francisco Pazos Alvarino, Director of Fruit Tree Limited. 'This product represents the future of rodent control, offering a significant competitive advantage while aligning with our mission to deliver effective, safe, and sustainable pest management solutions.'

Tackling Hong Kong's Growing Rat Population

New York is faced with severe rat problems and is the only city which has an independent department to deal with rats. With a new pilot scheme in place, New York will be using Evolve's contraceptive methods to curb rat infestation starting November 2024. Hong Kong is the first city apart from the US to have Evolve for rodent control.

With an estimated rat population of 2.5 million, Hong Kong faces a serious rodent problem. Despite recent efforts by the FEHD, which reported the capture of about 70,000 live rodents last yeara 24 per cent increase from the previous yearthe infestation continues to expand. Widespread application of Evolve in the community will help reduce both the number of rodents in the streets and public areas and the costs of resolving the rodent problem.

Alvarino pointed out that conventional methods, such as poisonous baits and traps, which may quickly eliminate rodents but fail to address the long-term growth of rodent populations. 'There are more rats born than captured every single day. A single rat pair can produce up to 15,000 offspring annually. Fertility control is the only way to stop that growth and to reduce the social costs of pest control. The money saved could be used for other important matters such as welfare.'

Targeting the B2B market, Fruit Tree Limited sees vast potential for Evolve in Hong Kong, with plans to expand into Mainland China. Initially, Evolve Rat and Evolve Mouse will be available in 1.5 lb, 3 lb, and 6 lb packages through Fruit Tree Limited and its exclusive distributor Chinchex Limited and authorised operator NoBedBugs-hk.

For more details or inquiries about Evolve, please contact Fruit Tree Limited at +852 9358 2901.

Maximising the Impact of Rodent Control Programs

Research shows that Evolve can reduce fertility in rodent populations by up to 90 per cent when integrated into pest management programs. By addressing rodent reproduction, Evolve enhances the overall effectiveness of current control measures.

SenesTech CEO Joel Fruendt remarked, 'We're not just offering a product; we're delivering a solution to an urgent problem. Evolve isn't just about controlling the rodent populationit's about taking back our spaces from the growing threat of infestation.'

Hashtag: #FruitTreeLimited







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Fruit Tree Limited

Fruit Tree Limited is a reputable pest control company specialising in providing effective and sustainable solutions for pest management. Fruit Tree places great emphasis on R&D to continually enhance our services and products. We invest in cutting-edge technologies and collaborate with industry experts to stay at the forefront of pest control and insecticide innovation. Our dedicated team of professionals is driven by a passion for excellence, a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, and environmental responsibility to serve both residential and commercial clients in Hong Kong.

For more information, please contact Fruit Tree Limited at +852 9358 2901.



About SenesTech, Inc.

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through our expertise in fertility control. We are the inventors of Evolve Rat and Evolve Mouse, EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptives for rodents which reflect our mission to provide products that are proactive, safe and sustainable. Evolve fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information, visit





Fruit Tree Limited