Holcim US And Detroit Wayne County Port Win Grant For EPA's Clean Ports Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Holcim, in close partnership with the Detroit Wayne County Authority (DWCPA), was awarded a grant through the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean program. The joint grant supports the Detroit Port Authority's broader Zero-Emission Deployment program to accelerate the decarbonization of the port and improve the air quality for residents and workers.

In making this transformation and as one of the selected terminal recipients, partial grant funds have been allocated for the purchase of new electric equipment at the Holcim Detroit Terminal, in addition to a one-acre solar array to charge these vehicles.

"Holcim is honored to have been a trusted partner with the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority in developing a successful application for the EPA's Clean Ports program," said Jaime Hill, North America region head for Holcim. "This funding helps us expedite our ability to meet our commitments of lowering our carbon footprint and move our operations here in Detroit into the future and as part of our commitment to a net zero future."

Our mission to protect the environment directly coincides with the DWCPA's broader program to decarbonize the entire port of Detroit by cutting air pollution from equipment operating at port terminals and docks. The grant will fund a portion of the acquisition costs of battery-electric forklift trucks, cranes, electric railcar movers, boats and motors, as well as the installation of charging equipment and solar panels in the Port.

The multifaceted grant through the DWCPA positively impacts the livelihoods of our workers and local communities by making the critical changes necessary in our industry to keep our cities clean for generations to come.



DWCPA's Executive Director, Mark Schrupp, heralded the news, stating, "the EPA's Clean Ports program represents the kind of bold action needed to rapidly reduce carbon emissions and avoid the worst impacts of climate change. We are extremely proud to have Holcim as a partner on this grant and a founding member of our Low Carbon Port Committee as we work to improve air quality and create economic opportunities in Detroit. Partnerships like this are essential to achieving the vision of zero carbon emissions and a cleaner, healthier Port of Detroit."

As an active member of the Low Carbon Port Committee, Holcim is leading the way in reducing the carbon footprint of its product lines and logistics operations by utilizing alternative fuels and clean energy. For more than a century, the Holcim Detroit Terminal has been integral in helping build local Detroit and Michigan, from the Comerica Park and Ford Field to the Gordie Howe Bridge, soon to be the third major crossing between the US and Canada in Southeastern Michigan. Holcim has shaped the Detroit of today and is proud to be contributing to its net zero future.

About

Holcim US

In the United States, Holcim US includes around 400 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. To learn more, visit holcim



Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Our 63,448 employees are driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet across our regions to improve living standards for all. We partner with our customers to offer the broadest range of advanced solutions, from sustainable building materials ECOPact

and ECOPlanet , to our circular technology ECOCycle®, all the way to Elevate's advanced roofing and insulation systems.



SOURCE Holcim US

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED