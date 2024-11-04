Hartzell Propeller Elevates Customer Service Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hartzell Propeller President JJ FriggePIQUA, OH, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hartzell Propeller introduces new customer offerings, including propeller exchange program. Hartzell-owned service to expand to five facilities across Ohio, Texas, California, and Canada ﻿launches new website that allows customers to manage service appointments, browse new Top Prop propellers, and search available inventory of used/overhauled propellers and partsHartzell Propeller is making a number of investments to further elevate its customer service experience. Hartzell's mission is to deliver unmatched quality, performance and service to its customers.As part of that mission, the company has introduced a new propeller exchange program, added new Hartzell-owned propeller service facilities, and unveiled a customer-centric Hartzell Service Center website. These initiatives are designed to improve customer convenience, reduce downtime, and provide an enhanced service experience for aircraft operators.“These investments reflect our commitment to providing world-class customer service,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge.“By enhancing our web-based tools and expanding our service platform, we are able to deliver streamlined scheduling and parts acquisitions, faster response times and more personalized solutions. With a broader range of buying and selling choices, shorter lead times and expanded geographic coverage, we are empowering our customers to seamlessly meet their aviation needs through Hartzell Propeller,” he added.Hartzell Exchange ProgramFor operators who cannot afford to be on the ground for long, Hartzell Propeller's exchange program offers the ultimate quality and convenience with the absolute minimum aircraft downtime. The exchange program is simple and effective.It enables customers to take advantage of Hartzell overhaul quality in a fraction of the time typically required to complete a standard overhaul. When Hartzell receives an order, it assembles a propeller using new and overhauled parts from the company's inventory and then ships or delivers that propeller directly to the customer. When customers receive the exchange propeller, they simply ship their current propeller back to Hartzell – or take advantage of the company's pickup service – and note the propeller's Time-Since-New to receive a credit on their final invoice.Hartzell's exchange program currently covers the following aircraft and propeller models: Beech 1900D, Beech 1900C, Beech 200 Series, Beech 300 Series, Raisbeck Beech 200 Series, Raisbeck Beech 300 Series, Beech E90/C90/C90GT, Cessna 208(B), Cirrus SR20, Cirrus SR22, Daher TBM, Diamond DA-40, Pilatus PC-12, Piper Seminole, Viking Twin Otter.Visit the Hartzell Service Center website for additional detail on the Exchange Program.Expanded Hartzell-Owned Service NetworkHartzell has also expanded its network of Hartzell-owned propeller maintenance facilities, which now includes five locations:Hartzell Service Center (Piqua, Ohio)American Propeller Service (Redding, Calif.)Canadian Propeller (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada)Texas Aircraft Propeller & Accessories (Pearland, Texas), andTiffin Aire (Tiffin, Ohio).Hartzell-owned facilities will continue to provide aircraft owners, aircraft operators, third-party propeller shops, and Fixed Base Operators access to Hartzell-quality expertise and service. These facilities strive to offer the industry's highest standards for propeller maintenance, overhaul, inspections, and support for Hartzell, McCauley, MT-Propeller, and Sensenich propellers.Hartzell-owned service facilities also provide an industry-leading warranty for Hartzell propellers: 2 years or 2,000 flight hours, whichever occurs first.Hartzell Service Center WebsiteHartzell Service Center has launched a redesigned, customer-centric website, Home - Hartzell Propeller Service Center (hartzellservicecenter). The intuitive platform allows customers to schedule their service appointments directly online and even track their propeller throughout the repair process.Customers can browse new Hartzell Top Prop propellers – categorized by aircraft manufacturer, model, and engine – along with Hartzell's available inventory of factory-overhauled propellers, factory-overhauled parts, and used parts. Additionally, operators seeking to sell pre-owned propellers or parts can receive a personalized quote through the online portal.About Hartzell PropellerHartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit .About Hartzell AviationHartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of General Aviation companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. For more information visit .

