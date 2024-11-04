New Book By CEO And International Speaker Peter Parnegg Redefines Success In Sales And Conversation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Don't Sell, Ask: The Transformative Power of Good Questions" Challenges Conventional Sales Wisdom

CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Have you ever left a conversation wondering if you talked too much or said the wrong thing? In his groundbreaking new book, Don't Sell, Ask: The Transformative Power of Good Questions , seasoned CEO and international speaker Peter Parnegg shares insights that turn traditional sales advice on its head.For over 40 years, Parnegg believed he'd mastered the art of selling. But after countless interactions with clients, agents, and managers, he discovered a fundamental flaw in the industry's prevailing strategies: the focus on selling rather than listening. In this illuminating book, Parnegg reveals a new approach-don't sell; instead, ask meaningful questions. Through a blend of personal anecdotes and professional insights, he demonstrates how strong conversational skills can drive success in any area of life, from the boardroom to personal relationships.Don't Sell, Ask combines practical advice with social psychology, psychoanalysis, and spiritual insights, offering readers a guide to creating more authentic, effective connections. Parnegg's principles extend beyond the sales domain, encouraging readers to transform all their interactions by asking the right questions and truly listening to the answers.About the AuthorPeter Parnegg is a former CEO, international speaker, and consultant with decades of experience in high-functioning sales organizations. His passion for fostering meaningful connections and his unique perspective on effective communication have earned him acclaim in both the corporate and personal development spaces.Don't Sell, Ask: The Transformative Power of Good Questions is now available for purchase on Amazon and through major booksellers.

